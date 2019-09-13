City officials are reminding residents that the Bridger Bike Park, 1181 N. 400 West, Logan, is not open to public use until construction is completed.
Work to be finished includes the interior landscaping and installation of the signage and perimeter fence installation work. A covered pavilion and storage shed will be constructed after the bike park is finished.
The bike park is scheduled to be completed in approximately three weeks with a grand opening slated for Wednesday, Oct. 9, pending inclement weather.
Access to the bike park is from 400 West. Unauthorized vehicles accessing the park from 600 West are prohibited. Access from 600 West is for construction equipment and city maintenance vehicles only.
For more information about the Bridger Bike Park, contact Dayton Crites, Cache County trails planner, at Dayton.Crities@cachecounty.org or Logan Parks and Recreation at (435)716-9250.