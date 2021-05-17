Several local business owners and citizens are opposing a plan for a new fire station that would replace a parking lot in downtown Logan.
In minutes from the Logan Municipal Council Meeting on May 4, the proposed construction of Fire Station 70 was discussed with a budget of $325,000 and would be located on the corner of 100 East and Federal Avenue near the preexisting fire station, near Lucky Slice Pizza and Le Nonne.
According to minutes from the meeting, Craig Humphreys, assistant chief of the Logan Fire Department, addressed the issue of losing parking. Humphreys said while parking stalls would be lost, parking would be rearranged to maintain around the same number of spaces and more stalls would be added along Church Street and 200 North.
The reason for the new fire station, Mayor Holly Daines said, was partially because of the earthquake that hit Northern Utah last year. Humphreys said Fire Chief Brad Hannig found a fire station design that functioned well and was eager to begin construction.
An online petition was started by Sarah Coulson, owner of Leilani Salon & Spa, and cites multiple reasons for opposition to the new fire station, including loss of parking for surrounding businesses, safety of pedestrians, increased traffic and noise disturbance.
Coulson said the petition currently has over 500 signatures and received mixed responses.
“There were supporters,” Coulson said. “People were saying, ‘Somebody has to say no.’ The land in Logan, especially downtown, it’s all being eaten up by big developers.”
Coulson said she wants people to know the business owners aren’t against the fire station or the public safety workers and just want the station to be in a different location.
One supporter, Holli Johnson, commented on the petition saying, “Quit making it difficult for patrons to find parking because your city planner failed to do his job and plan for future developments and growth.”
Coulson said she is planning to print out the petition and bring it to the Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday.
Jeff Keller, owner of Sunrise Cyclery, said many businesses in that area are already suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he believes the loss of the parking lot could make them go out of business.
Keller said the city using the earthquake as a reason for the new fire station didn't make sense, saying he believes there was enough seismic understanding when the original fire station was built since it was after an earthquake struck Richmond in 1962.
“In that sense, they’ve got to have done something better than just throw up a building, yet they claim that building is unsafe,” he said. “It’s a lot of equipment and money. Why are we storing the fire trucks there now? If it’s unsafe, it’s unsafe.”
Keller said citizens and families have been coming to stores on his street for years, and without the parking lot, that could change.
“This is one of the more walkable areas of downtown Logan city. We have churches, we have event centers, we have six restaurants that rely on parking,” he said.
Keller alleged that only a few of the store owners were made aware of the proposed fire station by the city, and that he had to inform many of his neighbors himself.
Linda Messmer, owner of Victorian Rose Boutique, said she wasn’t notified about the new fire station and potential change in parking for her customers.
“I was never contacted by the fire chief,” she said. “I knew nothing about it until my neighbors let me know.”
Messmer said this kind of thing has happened to her store before.
Messmer said once she left town during the winter and when she came back, the parking rules on Federal Avenue had changed and she received a parking ticket because she didn’t know about the changes.
“I should've been notified after having a store for 9 years,” she said.
Messmer said she has nothing against a new fire station being built, she’s just concerned about the location.
“N 100 East is probably the second busiest street after Main Street,” she said. “We get a ton of traffic there and I can't imagine those big fire trucks pulling out of there.”
Caffe Ibis manager Tom Wilson said he didn’t think the loss of parking would negatively affect business too much. He said he was contacted by the fire department last month, which allegedly proposed that after the new station is built, the old station would be demolished and that space would be used for parking.
“For that year or so it takes to create the new fire department and level the old one to make the parking lot all nice again, it certainly will be a hard thing for all these local businesses to deal with that parking,” Wilson said.
Wilson said as long as there are still two-hour parking spots, he has no opposition to the new fire station and thinks it will be worth it after it’s built.
“I think as long as it’s kept in a way that there’s a lot of short-term parking downtown, we don’t anticipate it being too bad in terms of business,” he said. “The tradeoff is that we have a nice fire department that makes the community feel like a better place to live in, which is important to us as members of the community.”
Keller said he and several other business owners are planning to attend Tuesday’s council meeting and discuss their concerns. The proposed fire station is on the meeting agenda as an action item.