Cache County Attorney James Swink is stepping away from his elected position to pursue an opportunity with prosecutors in Weber County.
“I’ve served 12 years as the Cache County Attorney, and it’s been wonderful,” Swink told The Herald Journal. “I don’t think elected officials should serve their lifetimes in their office.”
An announcement of Swink’s departure was made prior to a ribbon cutting for a new Cache Children’s Justice Center on Tuesday. Swink told The Herald Journal that Monday would be his last day at the Cache County Attorney’s Office.
“James, we are grateful for your leadership for the last 12 years as our county attorney,” said Cache CJC Director Terryl Warner during the event. “We would not be here today if it hadn’t been for you.”
Swink said he will soon be taking on a new role with the Weber County Attorney’s Office starting July 7. While details of his new position are being ironed out, Swink said he plans on assisting with criminal prosecution and Weber County’s strike force.
“Whatever the county attorney wants,” Swink said. “I look forward to supporting that office — it’s a wonderful office, too.”
The move to the Weber County Attorney’s Office is something of a homecoming for Swink. He said his career started there after returning to Utah after a clerkship. Despite the change, Swink said he and his family will continue to reside in Cache Valley.
“There’s no better place to live in the world than Cache Valley, and that’s where our heart is,” Swink said.
According to Swink, his replacement will be decided by the local Republican Party and the Cache County Council. People will apply, the applicants will be vetted by the party and — depending on how many apply — up to three names will be submitted to the County Council.
Swink said the Cache County Attorney’s Office is “in wonderful shape” with “superb people in place,” and the opening of the new CJC was the one of the last things he wanted to see through.
“So, I’m going to turn over the reins,” Swink said. “My goal was to leave the office better than I found it, and I feel that I’ve done that.”