According to a discovery documented by a recently released Cache County audit, the John C Bailey Building currently being occupied by Bear River Health Department off of 1300 N. in Logan doesn’t belong to BRHD at all. Rather, it is county property.
The audit — which was performed in part to review “the real property parcels held by Cache County Corp in the tax year 2022 and coded as non-taxable” listed the discovery as its sixth finding.
On page 11, it begins to explain the history of the building: how the land was purchased, how the county invested into the construction of the building, and how portions of the structure were deeded off to different parties.
“At the time of the building’s ribbon cutting on November 13th, 1989,” the audit explains, “the property was deeded in full to Cache County Corporation per the Warranty or Corrected Warranty Deeds.”
Though parts of the building have been conveyed between parties since, it all eventually became property of Cache County.
In 2003, county Resolution 2003-12 authorized the then-executive to “sign an interlocal agreement to create the Bear River Health Department between Box Elder County, Rich County, and Cache County,” but, as stated in the audit, “there is no mention of ownership regarding facilities used or maintained by BRHD.”
It also listed the estimated value of the property at more than $4.1 million, basing the number off insurance records.
“It is important to note that these are estimated values for the intention of a replacement should a total insurable loss occur,” the audit specified.
The issue becomes further complicated by case law quoted extensively within the audit. The precedent, established by the Utah State Supreme Court in the 1999 case Salt Lake County Commission, et al v. Attorney Douglas R. Short, draws from the majority opinion written by then Chief Justice Michael Zimmerman.
“Section 17-4-4 of the Code states: 'No county shall in any manner give or lend its credit to or in aid of any person or corporation, or appropriate money in aid of any private enterprise,'” the opinion states. “The policy of this section is a strong one, echoed in the Utah Constitution.”
The opinion also specifies that “the statute does not differentiate between non-profit and for-profit organizations.”
“Should the County Council be inclined to convey the John C Bailey building to the Bear River Health Department,” the audit says, “the Internal Auditor would strongly recommend that the County’s legal Counsel be given adequate time and resources to determine if and what that would entail as to not violate or perceive to violate the Utah Constitution.”
Bradfield said the situation limits BRHD’s ability to expand.
“Unless we get the issue of ownership worked out, there could be some big downstream issues,” he said. “There aren’t any major concerns over occupation of the building because they pay for insurance and expenses.”
Bradfield said the situation highlights the importance of internal audits.
“In government, people come and go and the knowledge tends to leave,” he said. “Anytime you help a government entity find a few million lost dollars, it’s a good feeling.”
BRHD Public Information Officer Estee Hunt told The Herald Journal that the organization does not have any major concerns regarding the situation.
“We are actively working with the county for the best solution for the citizens and the services we provide,” she said. “Nothing has been decided in that matter yet.”
She added that BRHD will continue to “provide public health services to the community.”
“That is going to continue to happen regardless of who owns the building,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.