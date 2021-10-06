Law enforcement, employees of New Vision Veterinary and other guests gathered to watch the Cache County Animal Shelter break ground on Oct. 6.
A needs assessment for an animal shelter was performed last year but the ongoing pandemic prolonged time needed to plan and gather materials. New Vision Veterinary has been working out of a temporary intake shelter to help meet the City of Logan and Cache County’s need to impound pets.
“Cache County is growing,” Sheriff Chad Jensen said as he kicked off the ceremony. “The population is growing and the services we need on the public safety side for animals here is bigger now than it’s ever been before. There just aren’t places for us in law enforcement and public safety that we can efficiently go around town and pick up animals and be able to reunite those animals and pets with their families. This is a countywide process that all of us can do the same thing at the same time and do the right thing for the right reasons.”
Sheriff Jensen also credited Chief Gary Jensen of the Logan Police Department and the County Council for their hard work.
Dr. Cody Faerber is the founder of New Vision Veterinary and helped the nonprofit secure its 501(c)3 label. In addition to housing lost and stray animals, the shelter will partner with USU, Bridgerland Technical College and Cache County high schools to provide hands-on experience in veterinary science.
Faerber hopes the program will “change the way they think and work” and give them a stepping stone into the veterinary world.
New Vision Veterinary hopes to lower veterinary suicides, provide homes for lost pets, provide applied learning skills and eliminate toxic vet clinic culture, according to its website.
“This is just the first step for us as New Vision,” Faerber said. “We are doing things that have never been done.”
Faerber thanked Sheriff Jensen and his team for their work in putting the plan into action.
“Without his vision and his direction, this wouldn’t be happening," he said. "We should be so grateful as a community, as a county for the willingness to put money into something that is desperately needed for us. I appreciate the chance to be a part of it.”
New Vision reported that in the 15 months their temporary intake shelter has been open, they have reunited about 190 out of about 280 animals with their owners, and nearly 80 have been adopted.