During the conclusion of Cache County Republicans’ fall meeting and special election on Saturday, a man sitting near the back of the room stood up, saying he had worries that had not been addressed during the several reports given by local GOP officials.
Shellie Giddings, the Cache Republicans Chair, granted the individual, David Palmer, a few minutes to speak at the podium.
“I’m still skeptical of the Cache County system. There’s still an unanswered question that I have,” Palmer said. “It has to do with two women, Jennifer Orten and Sophie Anderson.”
Palmer explained Orten and Anderson have made Government Records Access and Management Act requests to several Utah counties requesting information pertaining to recent elections.
On May 9, Orten submitted a GRAMA request to the Cache County Clerk’s office requesting information about election locations and ballot drop boxes.
“I would like to request an electronic copy of all (1) drop box logs, (2) drop box locations, and (3) any mapping (calling a location by a different name or an abbreviation) for those locations for each of the June 2020, November 2020, and November 2021 elections,” Orten’s request states, obtained by The Herald Journal after a GRAMA request of its own. “For the logs, spreadsheet should include the weights, if applicable, and also the pickup/dropoff times for each.”
Orten also requested any usual GRAMA fees be waived as she said the information would “be used to inform and educate the public.”
This is not the only public records request for election information. The clerk’s office has received at least eight others this year.
In July, The Salt Lake Tribune explained how Orten and Anderson sued several counties for the election information they sought. The case was thrown out at the behest of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office.
“My question is what was Cache County’s response to these two women, and this appeal, and what the Lieutenant Governor has done,” Palmer inquired.
Giddings looked to County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield to answer Palmer.
“Having run the elections for the last two years, I want to put one thing out there,” Bradfield said. “The Republican Party will continue to lose if we do not look to the future. If all we can do is look backwards, and all we can do is say that it was rigged, we will continue to lose.”
Bradfield compared the logic of blaming the results of the 2020 election on the poll machines to himself blaming a low SAT score on the automated instruments that grade tests.
“It’s too easy of a scapegoat,” he said.
Bradfield also said he has a responsibility to determine what he can legally provide in response to GRAMA requests. Often, he works with the attorney’s office to make those decisions.
“Every county in the entire state — not just Cache County — has determined that it is illegal to provide the records that are being sought,” he explained. “By Utah standard in our constitution, you are entitled to a secret ballot.”
Finally, he addressed some of the lengths he has gone to ensure a secure election at the county level. One safety he mentioned is community poll watchers.
“Let me just tell you why we have higher costs in elections — because we can’t find poll workers who are willing to come and volunteer,” he said. “So far, in 2022, we’ve had three people willing to sign up as volunteers without monetary value attached to what they come and help us do. That’s why our costs are rising. And that’s what they sought to do is take away your freedom to a secret ballot, and we will always deny that at Cache County.”
This year alone, Bradfield’s office has spent over $34,000 to approve the election process.
Last week, the amount was compensated by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission as part of 2002’s Help America Vote Act.
Without the expenditure, Bradfield said, the election’s efficiency and integrity could have suffered.
“The ballot center would not have been, number one, up to code,” Bradfield said. “We would not have been able to implement the same processes to safeguard the election.”
According to Bradfield, some of the things purchased were as simple as desks. Others were more elaborate, such as a secured area to safeguard county records and voting equipment, security features to guard the center, air purifiers to keep equipment well-maintained and new ventilation.
“There are checks and balances in place,” Bradfield said Saturday morning. “You could come and be a poll watcher if you really wanted to. It’s easy to say there’s something wrong, but it’s harder to show up and take part of the process.”