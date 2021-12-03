The Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is in the process of adjusting and consolidating voting precincts, which are to be viewed and voted on by the County Council on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“Our goal is to not only right-size the precincts but to also make it understandable for the voters,” said Jess Bradfield, county clerk/auditor.
Three considerations are made when redistricting voter precincts: boundaries of districts for state-level and county-level offices, ensuring the sizes of precincts are within state law, and making sure that areas within a city are similarly situated, meaning the precinct should make sense with the grouping of voters that are in it.
Boundary lines for voter precincts won't be redrawn as they are when the state legislature draws new voting districts, but making adjustments based on active voter population to help specific county entities.
“A precinct represents a voting area," Bradfield said. "You can’t have any more than 1,250 active registered voters in a precinct. The precincts help the school board set their boundaries. They ensure representation from all parts of the county for the Republican caucus, the Democratic caucus, and for any other party caucus.”
Voting precincts are based on active registration, not population, so although a precinct could have a high residential population, it ultimately comes down to voter registration.
Bryson Behm, a deputy clerk in the office, added that voting precincts also ensure the right people get the right ballots.
“You don’t want to give someone in District 3 a ballot from District 4,” he said.
The biggest changes made this year were to Smithfield, the fastest-growing city in the county, as well as Hyde Park, Providence and North Logan. Hyde Park, which previously had two voter precincts, had to increase to three because the number of registered voters was over that maximum of 1,250 in both precincts.
Although this year's re-precincting does tie in with the redistricting done last month, Bradfield noted it should be done yearly to look for discrepancies. He and his staff also hope to renumber the precincts to make them less confusing to voters.
Some challenges Behm and Bradfield faced included changes to congressional boundaries, such as in River Heights, which had to be completely redone because the new maps split it between districts 3 and 5. In Smithfield, changing one specific precinct would mean changing County Council boundaries between Council Chair Gina Worthen and Council Member David Erickson.
“There were a lot of questions if we’re redrawing boundaries of council districts — we’re not," Behm said. "We’re working with what we have with council districts and making sure we don’t overlap them. We’re making them as best as possible.”
In addition to renumbering voter precincts, the office also consolidated areas where the precincts were geographically lined up or were shaped weirdly. As such, the City of Logan lost a few voting precincts.
“We made sure to make them geographically similar and not a bunch of zig zags,” Behm added.
The Clerk’s Office will have to have its precinct recommendations ready to present to the County Council by Tuesday. Bradfield said it's important to have them finished and approved as soon as possible so that those entities that use these voting precincts — such as the school board — can get their own districts set by Jan 1. and prepare for elections.
The council can also make suggestions or adjust if needed.
“It would be unprecedented for the council to reject precincts from the County Clerk," Bradfield said. "As far as I’m aware, they have always accepted precincts from the county clerk in the past, and that goes for every county in the state.”