For the first time ever, the Cache County Clerk’s Office is collecting letters to Santa.
Jess Bradfield, the Cache County Clerk/Auditor, explained that they first came up with the idea of taking letters to Santa when they began digitizing their records.
“We had stacks and reams of paper and all different colors and types that nobody wanted,” he said. “Instead of throwing it away or recycling it, we thought of the idea of letters to Santa. What could benefit the community more than teaching the youth how to use drop boxes to vote in the future?”
The colorful letter forms will be dropped off at local elementary schools in both the Logan and Cache County school districts. Once filled out, they can be placed in one of three drop-off locations:
— Cache County Clerk’s Office, 179 N. Main, Suite 102, Logan
— Hyrum City Office, 60 W. Main, Hyrum
— North Logan Library, 475 E. 2500 N., North Logan
The drop boxes will be wrapped and decorated, bearing the name “North Pole Express.” The Clerk’s Office worked with Sign Pro Graphics and Design in Logan to get the decals printed.
Letters can be dropped off starting on Dec. 1 until Christmas Eve. The entire staff will work in their downtime to collect the letters and write replies.
“I know I’ve talked with Santa and I’ve heard that he’s going to try and write back to as many as he can,” Bradfield said.
The letters do not have to be put in envelopes nor do they need stamps. However, for an answer, a return address is needed.
In addition to helping the valley’s youths learn about voting drop off boxes, Bradfield hopes that the project will also educate older residents throughout Cache County as well.
“This will be a great way to help our aspiring voters know where our drop boxes are throughout the community,” he said.
There will also be letter forms inside the Clerk’s Office for in-person writing. Bradfield and his team hopes to continue the project in future years.