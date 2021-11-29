The Cache County Council recently approved $150,000 in funding for the Center Block Plaza Project in Logan. The funds will come at the recommendation of the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.
“I’m absolutely delighted that they have provided another $150,000 for the plaza project,” said Logan Mayor Holly Daines. “We are very close to achieving our goal. It’s exciting that there’s been so much community support.”
The council approved the new funds on Nov. 23.
Earlier in the year, the County Council approved $197,000 in RAPZ tax funds for the plaza’s splash pad and ice rink. RAPZ is a restaurant and hospitality tax used for recreation, arts, parks and zoos.
“We are thrilled to invest tourist tax dollars in a project that will both be a draw for visitors and a mecca for locals,” said Julie Hollist Terrill, Cache Valley Visitors Bureau director.
The money will be used for construction of the administration building, including a ticket window and public restrooms. RAPZ funds are required to promote and support tourism in the area by state law.
Center Block Plaza is projected to cost $4.3 million; nearly 2 million has been raised through donations and tax funds. Daines stated no costs will come from the general budget, but rather redevelopment funds.
“We’re not taking money away from streets or anything like that. That’s what the RDA is for — redevelopment. It’s a wise use of the money,” she said. “Because we’ve received these donations, we don’t need to pull as much from the RDA budget and we can use that to do some other projects in the city. It’s a great win-win. These generous donors have been excited about the project, excited to donate to the community and help us out.”
Demolition bids will open on Thursday, Dec. 2. Plaza 45 and 41 will be for sale; demolition is expected to start in January. The City of Logan has promised to merchants not to disrupt parking.
The decision made by the County Council was nearly unanimous, with one nay from Council Member Paul Borup, who had concerns about the project, including possible negative sound impacts from Main Street traffic on the plaza.
Borup raised concerns that traffic from Main Street will be too loud for residents to properly enjoy the plaza. Daines was not worried about sound issues, both from the street side or the plaza.
Although no formal sound studies have been conducted, Daines said she has spoken to professionals about it, including Elaine Thatcher, the Summerfest Executive Director. Thatcher stated they did not have any significant sound issues with the concerts held near the corner of Main and Center Street. Daines added there were no issues with Farmer’s Market concerts held this summer by the historic courthouse, either.
“It is a concern some folks have raised, but again, the stage is in the far west side of the plaza and we think it will be OK,” Daines said.
The plaza is expected to be both a gathering place for residents across the valley and an incentive for tourists to stay longer in Cache County. Hollist Terrill added that she and her board are grateful Logan has taken the lead and that the county is supportive.
The council was mostly in agreement that the plaza would benefit all of Cache.
“I don’t think we should ever feel like there’s Cache and then there’s Logan,” said Council Member Gordon Zilles during the Nov. 23 meeting. “We should all realize that Logan is in Cache County and everybody from Cache County comes to Logan and spends their money so there’s a huge sales tax for everybody in the County. That’s the thing that we gotta remember.”