Cache County Attorney John Luthy presented amendments to the Cache County code during the semi-monthly council meeting on Tuesday. The council approved with unanimous vote.
Amendments to the code included:
— Ordinance 2022-05: updating section 2.12.200 of county code to change the location of council meetings to the current address, the Cache County Historic Courthouse located at 199 North Main St. in Logan. The update will also move regular meetings to the first and second Tuesday in December and changing invocation to opening remarks
— Ordinance 2022-06: updating section 3.40.030 of county code to reflect state code regarding the surplus of personal property. The updated code will exempt lost, seized, or left items from the process, including the assumption that all property comes in through the sheriff’s office.
— Ordinance 2022-07: updating section 3.40.040 of county code to reflect state code regarding the surplus of real property, striking outdated language.
— Ordinance 2022-08: updating section 2.56.010 of county code to properly define “emergency” and “disaster” to reflect that of state code.
— Ordinance 2022-09: updating section 15.24.010 and 15.24.020 of county code to reflect state code regarding the definitions of lawful and legal fencing as well as eliminating territorial restriction, which no longer exists.
— Ordinance 2022-10: updating section 9.17.010 of county code to reflect state code regarding the definitions of compulsory school-age minors.
Additionally, resolution 2022-05 was supposed to be presented by Human Resources Director Amy Adams to amend Cache County’s personnel policy and procedure manual regarding traveling for county business, but was postponed until the following meeting on March 15.