The Cache County Council discussed plans to support a countywide plastic waste management plan during their meeting on Tuesday. The plans were presented by Logan Mayor Holly Daines and Logan environmental director Issa Humad.
Originally Humad and Daines were supposed to present to the council on Dec. 14, but were pushed to the January agenda due to time restraints.
“We looked at other options and ways to address the problems,” Daines said. “To us, the plastic waste has become an item that needs special handling.”
Daines and Humad were looking for support for the program, as Logan and Cache waste collection are intertwined. Part of the waste management program considered plastic waste as special handling, meaning that if not properly disposed of, a fee of $17.50 would be charged.
Cache County Attorney John Luthy explained to the council if they did not support the special handling fee, a new fee would have to be adopted because of the agreement allowing Logan city the authority to collect waste in the first place.
“I’m not sure if there have been amendments to that agreement through the years … but schedules of fees should be renewed annually and adjusted if needed in mutual agreement between parties,” he said.
Councilman and newly elected Vice Chair Paul Borup expressed his concerns with the special handling fee for plastic waste. Borup cited a 2014 study from Clemson University that argued the general public had fallen for the narrative that plastic bags were bad. Additionally, Borup mentioned he had read several other studies with similar information.
“This is, as near as I can tell, in 2018 we started to care about the environment and we ought to get rid of plastic bags,” he said. “They are not the problem with the environment that we think they are. Then we expanded the scope of that problem to include a special handling fee just based on plastic bags. This is not an issue.”
The plastic waste management program was passed by the Logan Municipal Council on Dec. 7. The program gives retailers and anyone needing to dispose of large quantities of plastic waste three options: one, implement a recycling program, two, bundle their own waste or three, charge a 10 cent fee per plastic bag. If no choice is selected, then the special handling fee would be charged.
“As you pointed out, we are never going to eliminate all the plastic bags, but we hope this will reduce it,” Daines said. “We could be wrong, but we think this plan will help us reduce the litter problem at the landfill.”
Councilmen Gordon Zilles and David Erickson stated while they understood and liked certain aspects of the program, they believed more discussion was needed.
“What they (Logan city) are trying to accomplish is to find a way to keep these bags from blowing all across the farmer’s fields. You just can’t imagine the amount of plastic bags that end up in our irrigation ditches and it’s all because of wind,” Zilles said.
Erickson applauded the different choices provided by Logan, but didn’t believe the problem would get solved unless plastic bags were completely eliminated. Borup again argued that plastic bags were not that big of an issue.
“Plastic bags are not the environmental problem and we can go study by study if you’d like, because we’re going off facts, not feelings, like we’re doing everywhere else,” he said.
Borup proposed the $17.50 fee be temporary to see if it would deter people from throwing plastic waste into the landfill without properly securing it. Daines and Humad agreed that would be fine.
No voting or decisions have taken place. The Herald Journal was unable to confirm if the plastic waste management discussion will continue at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 25.