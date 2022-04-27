The Cache County Council voted to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday during a meeting on Tuesday. The holiday became federally acknowledged in June 2021 after President Joe Biden signed a bill approved by congress. Utah Gov. Cox signed a law to recognize the day as a state holiday in March.
Amy Adams, the Cache County Director of Human Resources, presented a resolution to recognize the holiday to the council.
“Just to give you a little bit of background,” Adams said, “it is known as National Freedom Day and it’s a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.”
According to Utah state code, if June 19 is on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, the holiday will be celebrated the Monday before. If the date happens to be on a Saturday or Sunday, Juneteenth will be observed the following Monday. Cache County will recognize the holiday on the same day as the state each year.
“Instead of adding all that language and being so confused,” Adams said, “Juneteenth will be observed on the date adopted by Utah.”
Part of the consideration in recognizing Juneteenth as a county was the potential lack of productivity in county government functions if it remained open while the state was closed.
“A few of our offices won’t be able to function if the state offices are closed,” Adams said. “That includes our DMV and also the attorney’s office.”
While the council voted unanimously to recognize Juneteenth, Council Member Gordon Zilles expressed confusion as to why the holiday is celebrated.
“I guess my question is, is we do have a Martin Luther King Holiday, which is very, very similar to this Juneteenth holiday, isn’t it?” Zilles asked. “They’re both based civil rights and now we’re going to honor it twice.”
“I don’t know how you want me to answer that,” Adams said in response.
Zilles said he “might get in trouble for asking the question,” and other council members expressed concern his comments would garner media attention.
“I guess before long we’re going to think of another holiday,” Zilles said.
“You give me a day off, and I’ll respect Fred Flinstone,” Council Member Nolan Gunnell added.
Council Vice Chair Paul Borup motioned to approve the resolution.
“I’m always trying to save some money, and so as a result, I just asked a question and that’s about all there was,” Zilles later said. “The thing that we’ve always got to remember is that when we do these holidays, it pretty well shuts the whole economy as far as getting, you know, a lot of work done in the county.”
Zilles explained further that his question was posed in the interest of frugality for the county.
“I’m a dairy farmer, and I have to work everyday. And so I, you know, I’m a little sensitive with everybody always having these holidays and then I’m the one that has to pay for them with everyone else,” Zilles said. “That’s my concern — just another paid holiday — even though it’s a holiday that is recognizable and we should be of understanding of the thing that it’s celebrating.”
According to the NAACP’s website, Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of when slaves in Texas received news about the Emancipation Proclamation, and their subsequent freedom, in 1865 — two years after the proclamation was issued.