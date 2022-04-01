The Cache County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to change the source of funding for recently established lobbyist contract. Now, instead of being funded from the county attorney’s budget, the council will foot the bill.
Through a motion made by Vice-Chair Paul Borup, the current contract with Lincoln-Hill Partners, previously negotiated by Cache County Executive David Zook, will not be renewed before its expiration at the end of April. Instead, a new contract will be negotiated and funded using money from the council’s budget. The motion included moving $36,000 from the appropriated fund balance to the council’s professional and technical account.
Due to a personal emergency, Zook had to leave the meeting early and was not present when the motion was passed. He told the Herald Journal that he doesn’t believe the change has any serious implications.
Several members of the council, including Council Member Gina Worthen, expressed their disapproval with Zook’s initial approach to contracting the lobbyist firm earlier this year.
“We didn't even know that he was hiring this lobbyist firm and he did not have it in his budget. He has $1,000 in his budget for professional and technical, so he went and asked the county attorney's office to pay for it out of their budget until it would come to a budget opening,” Worthen said. “There's debate over the legality of that. I certainly think it's unethical on his part to do that, because the funds were intended for the county attorney's office for county attorney business, not countywide business. And since he didn't have it in his budget, he went and got it somewhere else.”
Several council members said they hoped this change will allow them to be more involved in lobbying efforts for the county. Council Member Dave Erickson said he was worried some of the county’s issues weren’t being addressed.
“We've had other county business that needed to get done, that has not gotten done because there are more dramatic issues — that probably, maybe, get more votes in an election year — that I think have been pursued, rather than taking care of the county's business,” Erickson said. “And that's been a huge issue.”
John Luthy, the county attorney, advised that lobbying is generally a power held by the executive branch, not the legislative.
“Lobbying the state Legislature is not a legislative function for the county council,” Luthy said. “I’d say look to the federal system or the state system. It is not the function of the speaker of the house to go to the United Nations. It is not the function of the President of the Senate to represent the U.S. in treaty negotiations. Advocating for an entity at the next level or outside the entity is typically an executive function.”
According to Worthen, the council is within its rights to hire lobbyists for its own interests.
“Our code allows the council to hire anybody it wants to advise us,” Worthen said. “We’ve had issues with the Executive (Zook) not communicating with the council.”
Erickson said the council is growing more and more upset with Zook.
“It's ugly. The county council right now is extremely frustrated with our executive and trying to work with him,” Erickson said. “His personal agenda is, to me, I don't think it has anything really to do with the county citizens.”