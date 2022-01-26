In a five to two vote, the Cache County Council amended an ordinance to raise the salaries of certain elected officials during their meeting on Tuesday.
In addition to the county council and chair, the assessor, sheriff and attorney all received the proposed 7% raise from the compensation committee. The county executive, treasurer, clerk/auditor and recorder positions received no pay increase.
Ordinance 2022-01 was previously known as ordinance 2021-25, but had to be voided after County Attorney John Luthy discovered a public hearing, which is required by state code, had likely not taken place. Previously the executive and recorder were set to receive a 3% raise in pay, while the treasurer and clerk/auditor were to receive a 7% increase.
Both Cache Valley residents who spoke at the public hearing expressed their support in raising the wages of elected officials. Jess Bradfield, the county clerk and auditor, also shared his gratitude for the council and the time he had been given to serve.
Council member Gordon Zilles expressed his position that all elected officials and council members deserved the proposed 7% increase from the compensation committee, which he is a part of.
“I know how much we go through in order to try to get right and fairly accurate where we should be. I really am dumbfounded that we’re so unwilling to move forward. If we pass what’s been suggested other than mine, we didn’t make any effort at all to do anything,” he said. “We just kicked it down the road a little bit and will talk about it next year.”
For a majority of council members, the concern about raising particular salaries focused on qualifications and education. For the council, the recommended 7% increase was fair to draw qualified individuals to the public sector.
“From a principled standpoint, I always like there to be a little tension between what you can make in a public position versus a private industry position,” said Paul Borup, council vice-chair. “I’d always love people in these elected positions to look out and say, ‘Well, I can make more in the private sector,' because then we get term limits pretty easily.”
For council member Gina Worthen, the cost of living compared to the raises was not worth it for such a large increase. She said the value of a position was not personal.
“We have to look at what the position is worth, not what the person is worth, because we do have a lot of hard working individuals and elected officials," she said. "It’s not personal. It’s about the position."
2022 salaries for Cache County elected officials will be the following:
— The county assessor will make $107,476.
— The county attorney will make $146,467.
— The county sheriff make $113,640.
— The county treasurer will make $93,060.
— The county executive will make $120,579.
— The county recorder will make $93,039.
— The county clerk/auditor will make $97,968.
Council members will make $16,000 a year while the council chair will make $20,000 with a $100 vehicle stipend.
Wage increases will take effect immediately.