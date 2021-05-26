The Cache County Council moved to give initial approval to a $3.2 million contract for an animal impound facility on Tuesday.
Cache Sheriff Chad Jensen discussed the facility at the Cache County Council meeting and said the contract had to be rebid multiple times. Materials account for the main rise in cost, he said.
“What was once $15 a sheet for plywood is now $40 a sheet,” he said. “What was once $90 a yard for concrete is $200 a yard, if you can even get the concrete. It’s substantially higher than what we had initially discussed.”
Jensen said there was about a $908,000 increase in Sheriff's Office revenue, coming from an increase in daily rates for inmates, so that amount could go toward the facility costs. The facility would include office space, medical space and kennels in the back, and the overall facility would be just over 11,000 square feet.
Jensen said the county would need to handle the cost of the business half of the facility, while nonprofit funds would cover the animal care, medical care, feeding, training and grooming.
Even so, Jensen said the $3.2 million cost is a “big number.”
“If we don’t go forward with this, I don't know what direction we’d have to head,” Jensen said. “All of us and the cities would have to get creative with what to do with animals who get impounded.”
Jensen said contractors are already frustrated, since they have started on other projects and are on waiting lists for concrete.
Council Member Gordon Zilles said the county should proceed with the plan because if they wait, the contractors can’t honor the number if the building costs go up.
Council Member Karl Ward said the facility won’t get any cheaper if they wait and suggested the county keep looking for other ways to fund it.
The council moved give initial approval to move forward with the animal impound facility while looking for additional funding sources, while also having an attorney review it to look at the possibility of adjusting for inflation costs. The motion was carried unanimously.