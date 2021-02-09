Despite several council members concerned that it could increase rates of alcohol abuse and contribute to a "slippery slope" mentality, a proposed change that would allow wineries in unincorporated areas of Cache County, currently "dry," has received overwhelming public support.
In her public outreach looking for comments from a variety of groups and areas of constituents, Cache County Council’s Chair Gina Worthen said she has “not heard one person” opposed to changes in county code.
And for Brenda and Keith Meikle, who own The Vineyards at Mt. Naomi Farms near Hyde Park, a decision is long overdue.
“We, the farmers, are going to be bringing tax revenue to this county. … We want to feel like we’re not at odds with the county,” Keith said to the council at Tuesday’s public hearing. “I pray there is some impetus on this, because time is starting to run out on farms like mine.”
No official decision has been made, but civil attorneys are working on language changes to the code to both bring it into compliance with the state’s process of granting licensure before the council holds a vote on the proposed ordinance.
This story will be updated.