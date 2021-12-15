The Cache County Council approved salary increases for both the council and elected officials, although some positions received less of an increase than recommended by the compensation committee.
The Compensation Committee suggested a 7% increase from the 2021 salaries, which were:
—$117,065 for the county executive,
—$97,495 for the county assessor,
—$132,880 for the county attorney,
—$95,110 for the county clerk/auditor,
—$90,341 for the county recorder,
—$103,096 for the county sheriff and
—$90,341 for the county treasurer.
This is following a prior 3% wage increase for county employees earlier this year.
In a 4-2 vote, Ordinance 2021-25 passed, giving that 7% increase to certain offices, raising:
—The county assessor to $107,476,
—The county attorney to $146,467,
—The county sheriff to $113,640,
—And the county treasurer to $99,575.
The county clerk/auditor was also given the 7% increase, as the council stated the combination of the offices meant the elected official had twice as much to do.
The county executive and county recorder were given a 3% raise, bringing their 2022 salaries up to $122,000 and $94,000 respectively.
As for the County Council, the vote raising pay passed 4-1 with Councilman Paul Borup abstaining. Council members will now receive $16,000 in 2022, and the chair will receive $20,000 with a $100 vehicle stipend.
Councilman David Erickson raised concerns in the council meeting last week about increasing pay for newly elected officials. At Tuesday’s meeting, he stated his worry about increasing salaries for positions that did not require qualifications or endorsements and were simply a pretty face.
“We do have a certain number of these elected officials who are professional in their fields and it is required that they have certifications, that they have endorsements. … I think they need to be treated differently than others,” Erickson said.
For these positions, he listed the county assessor, attorney, sheriff, and treasurer.
On the topic of the remaining positions, Erickson added, “They don’t have to have a whole lot of qualifications. They can sell themselves, and the people then determine what the qualifications are.”
In last week’s meeting, Erickson called on the elected officials that were suggested to have wage increases to share their thoughts on the matter. County Attorney John Luthy shared his, mentioning his discomfort with Erickson’s comment in last week’s meeting.
“Salaries ought to be set for the (offices of) county attorney, recorder, so forth, and not for (the individuals) John, David and Jess,” he said. “They ought to be set for what this council believes the county attorney ought to be paid, the county recorder ought to be paid, the county treasurer ought to be paid and not what an individual ought to be paid.”
County Executive David Zook stated in regards to Erickson that someone in his position should have certifications, and that he does, but he clarified that did not mean he was advocating for a raise.
“I made a commitment myself that I would not accept a raise this term without getting reelected. I don’t plan to accept a raise, including the 3% that was already given. … If you do vote for something like that, I’m going to give it to charity. I think it’s very fair what the compensation I receive is and I knew what it was when I ran for the position,” he said.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-14478986-7fff-346b-a1e7-a9423ce008b8”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-14478986-7fff-346b-a1e7-a9423ce008b8”}Back in January, Zook ran in a special election to continue out the term of former executive Craig Buttars. His opponent, David Erickson, was supported by Buttars and a handful of council members, but beat out by Zook by 21 votes.{/span}{/span}
Utah State Code 17-16-14 states that a public hearing must take place when discussing salary increases for county officials. On Nov. 23, a public hearing occurred during resolution 2021-25, adopting the 2022 county budget. Funds for potential salary increases were included, according to Finance Director Cameron Jensen. Since some of those allocated funds were not given to specific officials, the funds will return to the fund balance and it can be reappropriated for future projects in a following year.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-08fda83b-7fff-bdeb-b498-c0f5bd659da2”}{span}Elected officials that were in attendance for the meeting— Zook, Luthy and County Treasurer Craig McAllister — provided feedback on a possible raise. County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield attempted to speak but was asked to remain silent by County Chair Gina Worthen during discussion, something she apologized for later in the meeting.{/span}{/span}
A full breakdown of the ordinance and voting can be viewed below.
—Ordinance 2021-25 amended to approve a 7% raise for the County Assessor, County Sheriff, County Attorney and County Treasurer:
Yea: Worthen, Gunnell, Borup, Erickson.
Nay: Tidwell, Zilles.
—Ordinance 2021-25 amended to approve a 3% raise for the county recorder and county executive and a 7% raise for the county clerk/auditor:
Yea: Worthen, Gunnell, Borup, Erickson.
Nay: Tidwell, Zilles.
—Ordinance 2021-25 to raise County Council wages to $16,000 for council members and $20,000 with a $100 vehicle stipend for the council chair:
Yea: Worthern, Gunnell, Zilles, Tidwell
Nay: Erickson
Abstain: Borup
Councilman Karl Ward was excused from this meeting and did not participate in the voting. Tidwell and Zilles voted nay with the belief that the positions should not be separated into two amendments.