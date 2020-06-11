The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cache County was detected ahead of human test results in sewage analyzed at the Hyrum and Logan wastewater treatment plants.
The Utah Division of Environmental Quality started collecting coronavirus data from 10 treatment plants around the state representing roughly 40 percent of the Utah population as part of a pilot study launched in March. It just so happened the study was in progress when COVID-19 cases — many linked to the JBS meat processing plant in Hyrum — started rising dramatically in Cache County.
Jeff Ostermiller, a senior scientist with DEQ's water division, said evidence of the rise in Cache County infections was visible about a week before the Bear River Health Department started seeing high numbers from its testing of individuals in the community. The evidence was not definitive, however, because the study was winding down at that time and sewage-testing frequency had been scaled back from twice a week to just once a week.
“The spike occurred at the end of the pilot, but there is some evidence to suggest that you can actually detect changes, particularly increases, in infection rates five to seven days prior to noticing that in the community, because it takes a while for symptoms to manifest and for people to get tested and for results to come back,” Ostermiller said. “So if this holds, then obviously there is promise in terms of helping us get the right kind of medical resources to the right places.”
As a result of the study findings, the Utah Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday requested DEQ increase the frequency of sampling from the Hyrum and Logan plants and get additional samples from “interceptors” that feed sewage from communities that contract with Logan for wastewater treatment. That way, hot spots for COVID-19 could be more closely pinned down with data.
The state will also expand testing from the 10 pilot-study sites to around 30 wastewater facilities statewide.
“They’ve asked us to do a bit more frequent sampling in Logan to see if we can measure changes in the response efforts that are going on right now,” Ostermiller said. “The idea behind all of this is to basically conduct the same kinds of test to detect the virus in people, but we conduct the genetic screenings on the wastewater or sewage influent to the treatment plants, and that gives us an idea of what the infection rate is on a communitywide basis.”
He added that one of the advantages of this virus detection method is that public health officials won’t have to rely on the slow and balky process of testing individuals to get a general idea of the virus’ spread.
The pilot study was conducted by DEQ with help from researchers at Utah State University along with Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.
USU biological engineering professor Keith Roper was among the researchers involved and told The Herald Journal on Thursday the process proved to be a scientific awakening of sorts for him.
“I frankly was initially a skeptic. These wastewater samples are highly complex and not well defined, and the fact that one could get a quantitative, reproducible, reliable signal from such a complex sample that is subject to so many variables was to me quite dubious initially,” Roper said. “After having participated in the work for two or three months, I’ve come full circle.”
Roper said the testing of sewage is the same as that done on humans as developed by the Centers for Disease Control and detects the "footprint" of the coronavirus rather that the virus itself.
“The method that we use incorporates a CDC protocol for testing for the nucleic acid of the virus, so we’re analyzing for the RNA that comprises part of the sequence inside the virus capsid.”
He said the Utah study adds to a growing body of evidence that sewage testing can provide profile of disease spread in a community.
Logan Environmental Department Director Issa Hamud said wastewater treatment workers wear protective equipment to prevent infection from a wide variety of diseases present in sewage, and the COVID-19 findings do not pose an additional concern at present.