Cache County’s election center has been deemed a “Center for Elections Excellence” by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.
The alliance is a self-described “nonpartisan collaborative that is bringing together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to help local election departments improve operations.”
The organization’s website identifies threats to the country’s democratic foundation.
“Attempts to improve elections via legislation or litigation can often fall short or are stymied by politics,” the webpage says. “Meanwhile, there are thousands of local election departments across the country that are responsible for administering elections, and when they don’t have the resources and support they need, voters and our democracy pay the price.”
In a press release about the selection of the election center, Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield expressed his thoughts on the designation.
“With this prestigious recognition, Cache demonstrates their commitment to best-in-class election processes and values,” Bradfield said in the release. “As Utah’s first member of the alliance, Cache County Elections will serve as a support for other elections offices throughout the country and will seek to represent Utah to the nation.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal, he added the recognition means there is “potential for election offices throughout the county to visit Cache as part of this alliance and to emulate the things we do well.”
It also means Cache County will be able to study effective election procedures from other election centers.
