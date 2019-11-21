Cache County Executive Craig Buttars was recently recognized by the Utah Association of Counties as their outstanding member of the year for 2019.
“He works so well with people and he sees their needs,” said Janeen Allen, the county’s executive secretary.
The Utah Association of Counties is a private nonprofit that provides support to county government officials. The association is made of council and commission members from around the state.
The group’s CEO, Brandy Grace, said this recognition had been given in previous years, but it had been a few years since someone was selected. She wanted to bring it back to recognize the efforts of local officials.
Grace said the award recipient is chosen by the other members of the association.
“We don’t set any criteria for it. It’s just among their peers,” Grace said. “Oftentimes I know they will select people based on someone who has been active in committee meetings that go beyond their own county and really impact good governance across the state.”
In the case of Executive Buttars, she said one reason he may have been selected was the work he did on helping the association members update the organization’s bylaws.
“He dedicated a lot of time to serving the rest of the membership by being willing to chair that committee,” Grace said.
According to Allen, Buttars sits on over 20 boards and commissions and is often asked to chair because of his leadership skills.
“He is so good at bringing people together and getting people to work together cooperatively to solve problems,” Allen said.
Buttars was selected as county executive in 2014 after previously serving as a county council member and in the Utah House of Representatives. As the executive, he said he enjoys making the county a better place to live.
“One of the main things that I’ve always enjoyed about service in a political office is being able to answer people’s questions and come up with solutions to problems,” Buttars said.
This ability to help is what he said is the most gratifying part of his job.