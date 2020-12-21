Cache County Executive Craig Buttars has been nominated by Governor-elect Spencer Cox as the next commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.
Buttars's nomination was announced with Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson's 18 other cabinet and senior staff roles in a press release sent Monday morning.
"After a thorough interview process, I’m convinced each of these candidates will serve the citizens of Utah exceptionally well,” Cox stated in the release. “Each has impeccable qualifications, brings fresh ideas and, most importantly, is devoted to public service. We’re lucky to have such brilliant minds willing to serve the public.”
Logan native Brian Steed, a former professor at Utah State University, has been nominated to continue serving as the executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources — a position he filled under Gov. Gary Herbert since 2019. The majority of the positions will go before the Utah Senate for approval.
Cox and Henderson, along with other official positions for the state and local government, will be sworn in on Jan. 4 — Inauguration Day.