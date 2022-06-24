At the Cache Summit on Thursday afternoon, Cache County Executive David Zook shared the suggestions from a task force he organized to address Cache County's housing crisis.
The task force — composed of community leaders in social work, economic development, religion, local government and real estate — provided an outline for several actions government could take on federal, state, county and municipal levels. They also offered their top three recommendations for housing issues in the county.
Since its creation in the spring, the group has conducted meetings closed to news media.
“Housing availability and affordability impact many aspects of our economy and community,” Zook said in a press advisory released by Cache County. “One of our goals is to ensure that our kids and grandkids are able to stay here to support the economy and community.”
The task force’s suggestions for the federal government include things such as taking steps to control inflation, working to fix supply chain issues, and identifying factors that present higher costs of housing.
To the state government, the group’s suggestions are to restrict zoning in local referendums, ban city codes that prevent several housing options, provide incentives to cities who meet housing goals and penalize those that don’t, and make or assist programs to help first-time homebuyers.
Addressing the county government, Bear River Association of Governments, and the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization, the task force suggested working with cities to create a county-wide master plan that includes transportation and housing while meeting with city leaders to address a county-wide development plan at least annually. It was also suggested by the task force that these government entities accept code revisions to allow denser housing and take steps to support homeless residents of Cache County.
On a city level, the task force recommended the adoption of general plans that include a variety of housing options, educating councils, citizens, planning commissions on the housing-crisis, and changing zoning codes to allow more housing options.
The committee’s three top recommendations included a reformation of zoning in city and county levels, conducting an education campaign to target potential first-time homebuyers, and planning for growth in cities and the county.
Speaking further on the need to change current county and city zoning codes, Zook said they inhibit the free market because they do not allow developers to create what is in demand.
“They have to play by the rules that are set by the county council and the city council or even the state legislature in some cases,” Zook said. “Developers will only build what they’re allowed to build. Existing codes are what constrain them.”
Cache County Economic Development Director Shawn Milne co-chaired the task force with former Providence Mayor John Drew and Policy Analyst for Cache County Executive Karina Brown.
“You can’t deny that when 50 folks from so many different stakeholder representations come forward, that you haven’t gotten a great cross-section,” Milne said. “We endeavor to show that the Cache Valley way can project us forward.”
Milne spoke to why Cache Valley wants to help find a solution to the problem even though it is nationwide.
“Because our economy is number one, we want it to stay that way, because our kids have gainful employment opportunities,” Milne said. “This is exactly what parents of folks aged like me or older have told our kids to go forth and do — get good grades, get a professional education, get a professional job. Check, check, check."
Having accomplished all that, Milne said the younger generation now needs to feel that they can join the community without going broke in the process.
During his presentation, Zook also mentioned the belief among some valley residents that the increasing Cache County population is due to people from out of state moving here. In reality, according to Zook, most of the valley’s population increase is from current residents having kids.
According to an April 20 county news release, 86% of the 20,500 people added to the 2020 national census in Cache County were born here. A graph presented in Zook’s presentation showed Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute’s 2020-2060 projection that 85% of Cache County’s increase during that time will be internal.
Dan Johnson, a state legislator in the Utah House of Representatives, noted if something isn’t done, the children of Cache County residents will not be able to stay in the valley.
“That’s stunning to me,” Johnson said.
In terms of practicality, Johnson offered what he thinks should be the next step.
“To me, the most important thing now is to sit with individual cities and towns within our county and have a really deep discussion with the elected officials,” Johnson said. “They need to understand this, and then they need to be asked the question, ‘How can you help solve the problem?’”
Johnson said he hopes the issue won’t reach a point where the state government needs to step in to amend zoning codes to provide needed housing, as he deems it the responsibility of local elected leaders.