In a series of emails sent from April 14 to April 21, Cache County Executive David Zook sent an itemized list of commitments and explanations to the Cache County Council in an attempt to improve his relationship with them.
Discussion between Zook and council members became heated during the bimonthly council meeting on April 12 after Zook called a motion made by Council Vice Chair Paul Borup a personal attack against him and his office. The tension eventually rose to the point that Borup confronted Zook in an incident that was turned over to the Brigham City Police for investigation.
The motion in question would have taken funding from Zook’s office to hire a political analyst for the council.
In his emails to council members, Zook identified multiple things that have caused turbulence and pledged changes.
Among other things, he said he would send them a weekly email update, refrain from signing contracts without giving them at least a week's notice, and not accept any media interviews without inviting an elected official. He said he would perform these actions until at least the end of the year.
Council Member Karl Ward said he is appreciative of Zook’s efforts to mend his relationship with the council and is optimistic about his attempts.
“I’m thinking what he’s trying to do is really good and will be helpful to everybody,” Ward said.
Ward hopes Zook and council members can come together to focus on the county’s needs.
“I think that things got started off on the wrong foot to begin with and so there was some distrust early on,” Ward said. “I hope that we can all work together for the good of the county and just do what’s the right and prudent thing to do.”
Zook was appointed to the post in January 2021 in a special vote of the Cache County Republican Central Committee after Craig Buttars resigned to become Utah agricultural commissioner.
Buttars endorsed sitting Council Member David Erickson for the post, but Erickson lost to Zook in a close vote.
Erickson isn’t as optimistic as Ward and questioned why Zook specified he would do several things he listed until at least the end of the year.
“My biggest worry is, why is there a time frame in the email?” Erickson said. “Why is there a deadline on doing what’s right?”
Zook explained he will likely continue doing the things from the list that work.
“If I find these measures are helpful, I’m likely to continue them,” Zook said. “None of these are things I’m required to do. Some of them are quite time consuming. Nevertheless, I offered to do them because I want to lead our organization to success. We won’t accomplish what the public needs from us if this infighting continues.”
Borup declined comment for this article.