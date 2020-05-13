The Cache County Fair & Rodeo is set to happen Aug. 5-8 this year, following whatever social distancing protocols will be in effect at the time.
The fair & rodeo executive committee has been consulting with Bear River Health Department as it moves forward with plans for this year’s event, county officials announced in a statement Wednesday. The theme for the fair will be “Good & Plenty in 2020.”
The committee “is currently considering all measures that will allow visitors to feel safe and comfortable while attending the event,” according to the statement.
County Executive Craig Buttars stated the fair and rodeo have been important cultural events for the last 140 years.
“Young people and agriculture producers from across the valley work all summer to prepare their fair entries; and other exhibitors look forward to showing off their talents,” Buttars stated. “With so many community events being canceled, it will be a refreshing change to have something to look forward to.”