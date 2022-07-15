According to a presentation to the Cache County Council Tuesday, family violence, sexual assault and child abuse have remarkably increased in Cache and Rich Counties in the past four years.
The data, presented by Cache County Victim Services and Children’s Justice Center Director Terryl Warner, represents relevant contacts with law enforcement and victim services from January to June of each year in each of the categories.
According to the data, in 2018, there were 411 contacts regarding family violence, 363 about child abuse, and 71 reporting sexual assault. In 2022, these numbers had jumped to 2347, 1001, and 702, respectively.
Cache County Attorney John Luthy explained the meaning of these numbers in an email to The Herald Journal. The figures include people who directly reached out to victim services through social media, cases where victim services responded to an incident with law enforcement, and instances where victim services reached out to potential victims after learning about them through police reports.
According to Luthy, the statistics also include instances where victim services responded with law enforcement to reported domestic disputes where no criminal activity or violence was found to have occurred.
“Even with that clarification of the data, the data makes clear that over the last two years there has been a jump in domestic disputes, child abuse, and sexual assaults in Cache and Rich Counties. It is hard to ignore that that increase correlates generally with the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Luthy said before expressing how the pandemic forced people to interact differently than they otherwise would. “It’s hard not to believe that these disruptions to our ordinary patterns of social interaction have contributed to an increase in violent and dysfunctional behavior generally.”
During the council meeting, Council Member Gina Worthen asked Warner if there was any explanation for the increase in incidents.
“We have enacted in this state,” Warner said, “the Justice Reinvestment Initiative … we have taught people that crime pays.”
Warner talked about lighter sentences given to those who have committed sexual assault because of JRI.
“A rape case — we would see five to life, somebody’s going to prison for five to life if they rape somebody,” Warner said, talking about sentencing prior to JRI. “Now we’re getting 60, 90 days. It’s a significant difference.”
Warner also mentioned current actions are being taken to reverse what was done by JRI.
“We hope that legislation will be enacted in the next session or two to fix this,” Warner said. “It’s a significant problem where we have taught people that crime pays — especially property crime.”
Though JRI seemed to be a positive initiative, Warner said, its lack of funding toward accountability and mental health needs have been problematic.
Luthy also spoke to some shortcomings of JRI implementation he has noticed.
“The idea was that it would be better to get people into treatment than to send them to jail or prison,” Luthy said, explaining that treatment has "remained mostly unfunded."
Luthy added more funds need to be devoted to the mental health of offenders, especially if JRI legislation remains as it now is. He also said mental health care needs to be more accessible and less stigmatized for people in general.
Utah’s JRI legislation was signed into law by then-Gov. Gary Herbert in 2015. According to a question-and-answer page about the program on the Utah Department of Corrections’ website, the law is meant to decrease prison incarceration rates by allowing “by meeting the needs of low-risk offenders (particularly those who need substance abuse and mental health treatment) in the community when appropriate and allowing offenders who are incarcerated to leave prison after they have completed certain programming goals and when they are ready.”
The web page goes on to explain how the program was also intended to allow prisons to concentrate on more violent offenders.
In November, the Utah Commission on Criminal & Juvenile Justice released the Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI) Update Annual Report to the Legislature which addresses the increase of violent and property crimes in 2020.
“Much of this uptick in reported crime was isolated in the second half of 2020,” the report says, “after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and alongside large scale social unrest that occurred in the summer through the Presidential election in the fall.”
In correlation with that statement, the data Warner presented shows family violence and sexual assault reports increased more than 200% when comparing the numbers in the first six months of 2020 and the first six of 2021. Child abuse increased by roughly 48% by that same measurement.
Later, Warner told The Herald Journal that while she does think JRI is to blame, things like social isolation and long waits to see a therapist also contributed.
Mike McGinnis, Cache County’s managing public defender, said he agrees with Warner about the increase in assaults and abuse, and said the reason why can’t likely be pinpointed to one certain thing.
“There has been a rise in crime, in general, through out the state,” McGinnis said. “It’s difficult to say one specific reason for the increase because there (are) multiple factors in play.”
McGinnis said he believes the factors to be socioeconomic concerns, the pandemic, and Utah’s quickly increasing population.
“Hopefully, I will come to you with better news in a year or two,” Warner told the council.