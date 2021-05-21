Inmates in a select group at the Cache County Jail are spending their free time crafting beanies to be donated to charitable services in the area.
Lt. Roy Hall, the jail commander for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, said the beanies are currently being donated to the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, and others will soon go to CAPSA. Currently, about half a dozen inmates are involved in the project, producing an average of two beanies a day.
According to Hall, the project was implemented last month by an enterprising jail deputy, Brittani Egbert, who put yarn and looms — donated to the jail and locked away some years ago — to good use.
“(Egbert’s) pretty ambitious,” Hall said. “She’s crafty.”
After having taught the process of making beanies, Hall said Egbert wants to expand into blankets, scarves and other items. If the project proves fruitful for the inmates and the broader community, Hall said the jail is considering taking donations should they run out of yarn and other supplies.
“It’s kind of (Egbert’s) brainchild,” Hall said. “She deserves the credit, 100 percent.”
The project is exclusive to state inmates — those serving prison sentences at the Cache County Jail — who are library and kitchen workers. These are the inmates that are trusted with cooking food and handling tools. Hall said these state inmates have been relocated to the Cache County Jail through Utah Department of Corrections’ Inmate Placement Program.
“They place certain inmates that qualify out into the community jails,” Hall said, “because the prison is, obviously, overcrowded.”
Typically, Hall said inmates are placed in areas with community ties — where they will have easier access to family visitation and more support upon release. Inmates can also request to be “countied out” to specific areas for a variety of reasons, including mandatory programing to satisfy parole agreements. Hall said some programs have long waitlists or are flat-out unavailable to inmates housed at Utah State Prison facilities.
“Through Bear River Health Department, we have trained therapists that teach JRI-approved classes that certain inmates at the state prison are mandated to complete,” Hall said. “They can only do these programs in certain jails.”
Though the knitting project in its incipient stages, Hall said he believes it can grow to be something more.
“They enjoy it — the inmates are enjoying doing this to help them pass the time,” Hall said. “They learn something and they know it’s going for a good cause.”