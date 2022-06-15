Due to a recent court settlement between several states and the McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen, Johnson and Johnson and Cardinal Health regarding their involvement in the opioid epidemic, Cache County will be receiving over $3 million split into 18 payments.
Cache County Attorney John Luthy explained the deal to the Cache County Council at a workshop Tuesday night.
Of the total money coming to Utah, 50% will go to the state and 50% will be paid to the counties. The estimated amount coming to Cache Valley from the settlement over the next 16 years is $3,551,543.64 before attorney fees.
According to Luthy, the original amount agreed to be paid to outside attorneys was 20%, though they will only take 15% of this settlement. He also said it is possible the attorneys will receive their payment through a national fund established for attorneys’ fees.
“All the terms that we’re talking about now apply just to the funds that we’ll be getting from this settlement with those three distributors and Jansen,” Luthy said. “If we get other settlements or judgment later from others, the rules may very well be different.”
There are regulations as to how the money can be used, all of which involve helping the community with the opioid epidemic. No more than 1% of the money can be used administratively.
As part of the agreement, Cache County must submit an annual plan as to what the money will be used for, as well as confirmation of the money’s reception and dispersal. A record of the funds also needs to be available on the county’s website.
During the workshop, Bear River Health Department Director Jordan Mathis discussed possible uses of the money with the council.
Mathis presented seven possible strategies he said were devised in a meeting with Bear River Mental Health, USU Extension, law enforcement, and representatives from BRHD’s prevention and treatment teams.
“Those seven strategies can’t all be funded,” Mathis said. “The big question is ‘Where do we go from here?’”
The strategies include things like increasing treatment and recovery services, supporting community coalitions in prevention methods, expanding naloxone access and training, collecting further data and educating medical providers on best prescription practices.
“The crux of the issue is we’ve got to support these individuals as much as we can rather than allow them to try to navigate the system,” Mathis said.
Other legal actions involving the county are still in place in attempts to receive reconciliation for companies’ involvement in the opioid epidemic. According to Luthy, this settlement is a good start.
“We’re very pleased with the settlement that’s been reached,” Luthy said. “There has been harm done to residents of our county and to the county itself due to the opioid epidemic, and this is our first recovery in holding responsible parties accountable for the harm that’s been caused.”