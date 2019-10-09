The United Utah Party will conduct its Cache County party convention at the Whittier Center this Saturday.
The convention will be at 1 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to elect county officers, help party supporters get to know each other, and work together to build the party in Cache County.
The convention is open to the public. However, only those who are registered members of the party can vote on party business at the convention. Voters can register in advance at vote.utah.gov or at the door.
According to a press release from the party, the United Utah Party is a new moderate party in the state that seeks common-sense, practical solutions to governmental problems rather than ideological remedies. The party has run 19 candidates for office in 2017-2018 and received approximately 10 percent of the vote — far outpolling any other minor party.