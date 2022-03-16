The Cache County Democrats announced a change in leadership following the departure of the previous chair, Meridian Wappett.
In a news release Wednesday, Cache Democrats named new chair Brian Jurena and secretary Rhonda Wright. Both will be introduced during the county caucus and county convention.
“Our numbers are a lot lower but I think we can provide some good options to the people who can reach across the aisle and appeal on issues that are important to people who normally vote Republican,” Jurena said.
Jurena has represented Utah Democrats at the past three state conventions and was elected as chair in a special meeting last Saturday.
The numbers of registered Democrats in Cache Valley have dwindled over the years, Jurena said, but he is hopeful the midterm election will help get more people involved. Jurena also hopes to see a Democratic candidate for each race in 2024.
This year, three Democratic opponents are running against incumbent state legislators: Joshua Hardy, who is running against Joel Ferry; Patrick Belmont, who is running against Dan Johnson; and Holly Gunter, who is running against Mike Petersen.
The Democrat Party caucus will take place on March 22 at 6 p.m. in the Old Main auditorium at Utah State University. The county convention is March 26 at 10 a.m. at the same location. Both are completely open to attend and do not require an active Democrat voter registration.
“It’s an open caucus, we’re an open party, so anybody can attend,” Jurena said. “Show up and let us know you’re there. We’ll try to get you involved.”