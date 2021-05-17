The Cache Democrats are preparing to face a challenging political climate with new leaders elected early this month.
Meridian Wappett is taking over as party chair from Danny Beus, who decided not to run again this year in order to devote more time to his new position as executive Director of the Cache Refugee & Immigrant Connection. The party's new vice chair is Shannon Rhodes, a licensed clinical social worker from Hyde Park.
Beus said chairing the party was one of the most enjoyable things he's ever been able to do.
"I think we made a major impact. We came really close to some races," Beus said. "I think with Meridian and Shannon, you're going to see us get even closer."
Wappett's family moved to Cache Valley from Moscow, Idaho, five years ago, when she was still in high school. She's currently studying conservation and restoration ecology at Utah State University.
Despite being so young and a relative newcomer to the valley, she's wasted no time building a political resume. She'd organized a few demonstrations after watching Trump win the 2016 election on her 16th birthday.
"Then I kind of went bigger when I moved to Utah, helping pass some initiatives and a resolution in the Utah House, HCR 7, which made Utah the first conservative state to recognize climate change formally," Wappett said.
She served as vice president of the USU Democrats and a Bear River chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a national organization dedicated to stopping climate change. Last year, she was a head adviser on Darren Parry's ultimately unsuccessful Democratic bid for retiring Rep. Rob Bishop's seat in Congress.
Wappett met Beus during that campaign, and he encouraged her to join Cache Democrats leadership.
"I was asked, specifically, to take on this role to bring on younger voices and people into Cache Democrats, as we're primarily an older organization at this moment," Wappett said.
Rhodes ran for Cache County Council in 2018 and Hyde Park City Council in 2020. Rhodes said Danny Beus encouraged her to serve in the party leadership, as well.
"He just kind of knew that I have a strong work ethic and I strongly believe in if I commit to something I'm committing fully to it," Rhodes said. "And he felt like that's something that the Cache Democrats really needed."
Although Rhodes wasn't elected after either of her campaigns, the party counts just getting Democrat options on every local ballot as one of its major recent accomplishments.
"I think that's the best way you're ever going to run an organization, a city, a county, is to have diversity," Rhodes said. "And when you have all males and they're all one party, or you have all females and they're all one party, it's just not as diverse as it needs to be. And that's part of why I think it's important, too, that Democrats have a choice when they get their ballot. The days of the Republican Party running uncontested are over in our county."
One of the party's current priorities is finding a challenger to campaign for Logan Seat #3 on the Cache County Council, currently occupied by Paul Borup. The seat covers the areas surrounding the USU campus and is up for election in 2022.
"That is a university area that is usually more progressive," Wappett said. "And last time that seat was up for election, it was a pretty close race, within a few votes."
Borup won the seat over Democrat Jennifer Roark, 1,752 votes to 1,520.
Wappett said she thinks flipping the seat will take "getting that education out there and getting people voting, figuring out that not only those national and statewide seats are important, but those local seats often make the most difference in your lives."
Optimism about the County Council notwithstanding, when asked what are some of the challenges facing local Democrats on the ballot, Rhodes said, "What are not the challenges running as a Democrat?"
Although Democrats have fared poorly in Cache elections for decades, Rhodes said she believes we're reaching new levels of divisiveness in the national discourse.
"I think that a long time ago, Republicans and Democrats could find common ground and meet in the middle and find compromise," Rhodes said. "Over the last few years it's just gotten further and farther and farther apart to where they don't even work together anymore."
Cache Valley's population is changing, though. Rhodes said it'll be key to reach unaffiliated voters, especially among diverse communities growing locally and among young voters.
"It's almost a generational thing in a lot of ways, you know what I mean?" Rhodes said. "It used to be that people had to be the political party that their parents were, and you're seeing that change more and more and more to where students are like, 'Let me get involved and figure out which one I belong with better than the other.'"
Wappett said she believes people have more in common with their across-the-aisle counterparts than they might realize.
"I think there's a lot of unnecessary boundaries that lead to very polarizing ideas, and I think everyone shares a lot of common beliefs," Wappett said. "And so a big priority for me is just educating on stuff like protecting public lands and air quality, because those are things that everyone's concerned about, regardless of your political beliefs."
While she has ambitious plans for the party, she doesn't plan on being in Logan very long — within the next couple of years, she plans to head elsewhere for law school. Right now, she's looking specifically for predominately Republican areas, though, so she can help build momentum for liberals there.
"I actually prefer to be in that kind of (conservative) environment, I think," Wappett said, "because that's where I like to learn and practice the most."
For more information on the party, visit cachedems.org.