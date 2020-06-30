Counties across the state are quarantining primary election ballots for 24 hours before processing them, including Cache County.
But Cache County Clerk Jill Zollinger said she doesn’t expect the primary election results to be delayed due to the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and still plans to send in the unofficial count at 10 p.m.
“On election night, it is always unofficial,” she said. “The official results won’t come in until we’ve canvased.”
The county has offered mail-in voting since 2016, but Zollinger added because of other health and safety guidelines, such as no in-person voting, Tuesday has “been kind of quiet.” The county had received and processed the ballots for only 30% of registered voters in the area as of Tuesday morning, but Zollinger said she expected to see at least 50% turned in before 8 p.m. when the boxes close.
The Vote Utah website has a link to track the provisional ballots, available here.
