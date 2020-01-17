With just over a week to go until the start of Utah’s 2020 General Legislative Session, Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, addressed Cache County Council members on Tuesday evening about his legislative priorities.
“I think the 2020 session is going to be interesting,” Snider said, “and I have to be honest with you, it already feels like it has been going. Ever since the special session in December, it has been a little bit of a whirlwind.”
While he didn’t want to dwell on the tax reform bill that was the reason for the special session, he did say that it had a lot to do with the imbalance of the budget heading into the new year. Snider said the changes were necessary in order to plan out budgets for projects in the 2020 session.
“We are in a position now where I hope we have learned about the importance of prudence,” Snider said.
Snider is heading into his second legislative session, and he said he has learned a lot since he was a freshman in the House.
Snider said he will be running a few appropriation bills addressing air and water quality.
“We have some agencies in the state government that are mandating requirements that exceed federal standards of air and water that are having negative impacts on local communities,” Snider said. “I feel like we need to push back against that overreach.”
He will also have some other bills looking at removing some regulations on air quality and prescribed fire, trying to get forests back in check through active management.
Last year, Snider ran a bill that put into action a shared stewardship agreement between the state and the U.S. Forest Service. This agreement is paying for road maintenance on federal properties and active management.
“Now, I am going to ask to up the ante,” Snider said. “We are the only state in the nation to receive any funding through those types of agreements through the Forest Service. I am looking at expanding those partnership opportunities between the state and the Forest Service, which will hopefully result in better-managed forests, better opportunities for our citizens and better health for our communities.”
Snider also said there will be significant conversations about water in the upcoming legislative session.
To start a dialogue about the future of agricultural water, the legislature activated a Water Authorization Task Force last year. This year, Snider plans to introduce a bill that will put three more farmers in that conversation to ensure balanced priorities.
To learn more about Rep. Snider and his current legislation, go to house.utah.gov/2017site/rep/SNIDEC.