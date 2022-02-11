A conversation questioning the current relationship between the Cache County Council and County Executive arose during their semimonthly meeting on Tuesday.
The discussion revolved around a proposed Cache Resource Center brought up by County Executive David Zook in response to a recent homelessness count of 200 people. The council, however, indicated at the meeting they knew nothing about the project.
Zook said he had been working with the Northern Utah Chamber Coalition for many months to sponsor a county resource center. Last year, legislators approached the coalition requesting input on funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and how those funds should be used. The group decided social services should receive some of the funds.
Jamie Andrus, the President and CEO of the Cache Chamber of Commerce, said Zook had volunteered to spearhead the project because the coalition needed a county to sponsor it. The coalition held meetings with several nonprofits to figure out what was needed, and recognized that needs stretched far and wide. The solution was a resource center, which Andrus said other counties, such as Weber, had or were in the process of building.
“The idea behind this was to serve as many nonprofits as we could,” Andrus said. “We didn’t want to pick a winner or a loser. … There were only two nonprofits who didn’t want it because they wanted to do their own project.”
But the issue came to a head when Zook enlisted the help of Cache County Economic Development Director Shawn Milne to write up an application for funding from the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee. The request made by Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, would be for $10 million with 10% matched by the applying party.
During Tuesday's council meeting, councilmembers said the request was attached to Cache County despite no clear communication.
“We contemplated that the matching funds could come from a number of sources including private donations or from other state or federal funds, foundation funds,” Zook told The Herald Journal.
Zook told the council during the meeting that both he and Rep. Johnson acknowledged the request for funding was rushed. He said attaching county ownership was a last minute decision and felt it’d have a better chance of success with the committee. It was one of his concerns and a reason he wanted the request to be withdrawn.
“Should I have done things differently? Absolutely,” Zook told the council. “I recognized that very early in the process and that’s why I took steps to correct this. It’s not my intent to usurp your authority.”
To his knowledge, Zook said the request for funding was pulled from the agenda of the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee meeting slated for Feb. 3. However, Johnson did not pull the request until after Councilmember Gina Worthen spoke at the subcommittee meeting.
“We, just days ago found out about this as a council through the grapevine, through the rumor mill … The council has not approved this project. We have not approved the one million dollar match that is a part of the request. Neither have we figured out where we’d get the ongoing funding,” Worthen said to the subcommittee.
Worthen also told the subcommittee that councilmembers David Erickson, Karl Ward and Paul Borup, in addition to herself, all felt the project would be a waste of money.
Johnson confirmed he had the conversation with Zook to pull the request, but decided it would be best to let it go through. He felt it was solid enough at the time of the preceding, but was shocked when he discovered the council hadn’t heard about the project.
“I was taken off guard by that,” Johnson said. “I had asked the question at that time, ‘Do I continue with this or is there enough information that this is a solid request with a plan in place?’”
Worthen followed up on her concerns with the lack of communication in an interview with The Herald Journal.
“It had never come to the council and we knew nothing about it. Neither did a number of nonprofits,” she said. "Those things need to come to the council. It's a policy and budget issue and they should come to us first, especially after it's been talked about for eight months. That’s a problem.”
Councilman David Erickson echoed Worthen's thoughts.
“We need to know the people’s business,” Erickson told The Herald Journal. "It’s every resident, every person in Cache County’s business and we should talk about this in a way that they know about it. To hold all that back, dive into it for eight months and tell people that there was dialogue with us when there wasn’t, that is what is wrong."
Additionally, both Worthen and Erickson were told that many nonprofits didn't want a resource center.
"Everyone has a passion for certain needs in our community and they should be let loose, let go, to succeed in those passions for that particular need — the needs of the people,” Erickson said. “They should have been at the table from the very beginning. A lot of nonprofits didn’t want to have anything to do with it. They wanted their own stuff.”
However, Andrus and Zook said many nonprofits were involved, including United Way, who represents 15 nonprofits in the valley. Andrus said United Way alone could fill up and the building and any nonprofit who didn’t want to be involved did not have to be.
“We had several meetings … We invited all kinds of different people to come together. That didn’t mean every nonprofit had to come there,” Andrus said. “David never promised anything. He offered to help because someone needed to sponsor this.”
Zook acknowledged the council should have been informed once funding was in the discussion.
“If these funds would have come to the county and the county would have been purchasing a building using these funds, that is something they should be involved in,” he said. “As soon as I realized, within hours of the application being submitted … I started taking steps to pull back on the project.”
The council, Zook, and Johnson are all looking toward the future to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.
“I just felt like I needed to do what was the right thing and it was hard for me. I got put in a tough spot, but that’s OK,” Johnson said. “I’m still friends with David and Gina. I love our county council and I love our county … we’ll come up with some good plans in the future.”
Erickson told The Herald Journal that the actions of the county council are always to benefit the people.
"We used to have a strong camaraderie between the council and the executive. … We didn’t do it for the limelight, the praise, for an election or for all these different things we’re worried about,” he said. “We can mend it and pull it together. It’s a matter of everybody setting their personal biases aside and do what we’ve been asked to do by the people. Their needs should be number one.”
As for Zook, he hopes he can continue to help county residents as best he can.
“I may have been overzealous in my desire to help those in need in our community but I believe it's our responsibility as leaders to take care of them,” he said. “The legislature offered funds to help with that and because of miscommunications or other conflicts, those funds are not going to our community.”