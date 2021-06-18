Cities in Cache Valley are being cautious with water use during Utah’s declared drought.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued three executive orders relating to the dry conditions, which restricted water use at state facilities and prohibited fireworks on state-owned and unincorporated lands.
“All indicators show this could be the worst drought year on record,” Cox said. “Utah state government is leading the way by cutting back on water use at all state facilities, but all of us — from private businesses to local governments to individuals — need to conserve water now more than ever.”
Logan Mayor Holly Daines said the city does not have any restrictions set yet, but could possibly in the future.
“At this point Logan is just watching the situation carefully and asking its residents to be mindful of conditions and conserve water wherever possible,” Daines said. “That may change as the summer progresses and if we continue to have excessively hot weather.”
In Smithfield, a press release from the city asked residents to follow the governor’s lead with conservation.
While restrictions aren’t in place, Smithfield cut the hours of its splash pad and is considering closing the facility earlier than usual.
“If we all do our part, we can reduce the need for implementing water restrictions,” the release states.
North Logan issued a few requirements to reduce water usage by 30-40%. Residents living at odd addresses are to water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and those at even addresses on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
North Logan residents are not permitted to wash cars at home, spray sidewalks or driveways with a hose, or use any excessive watering. If a resident violates these temporary regulations, they will receive up to two written warnings. If there is another violation after the two warnings, the city may shut off that person’s water.
Providence City Manager Ryan Snow said the city is trying to reduce water usage at its parks by 30% by reducing watering to two days a week. The splash pad is now on a timer that requires activation every few minutes, so it doesn’t run when children are not present.
“We encourage all residents to be responsible in their water use and reduce where they can,” Snow said. “We encourage smart watering techniques, including in ground sprinkler systems and smart sprinkler timers. There are a lot of options and we simply encourage residents to do their part.”
Hyde Park Mayor Charles Wheeler said his city’s goal is educating residents about conservation, saying they’ve been informed on ways that the state recommends reducing water use.
Wheeler said because of the low water levels, there is a limited ability to pump water to town. He said the city is considering implementing mandatory restrictions.
“I would really recommend people take the situation seriously, because there are many who just think, ‘well it doesn’t apply to me,’ but it really applies to all of us,” Wheeler said.
Hyrum Mayor Stephanie Miller said the city asked residents to be conservative, but might have restrictions later on.
"If we all cut back a little it can make a big difference," Miller said. "In the past, when water restrictions have been put in place, consumption has increased."
The United States Department of Agriculture announced that fire restrictions will be put on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest starting Friday, June 18.
Fires will only be allowed in designated areas and smoking will be limited to within vehicles, buildings or in designated areas. Fireworks are always prohibited on federal lands.
The release states fire restrictions typically remain in effect until significant precipitation is received.