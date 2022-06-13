Some Cache Valley municipalities are restricting water usage while others are focusing on educating residents about water conservation as drought conditions persist across Utah.
In North Logan city's June newsletter, the city informed its residents of new water conservation measures. Landscape watering should be down by between 30-40%, according to the letter.
North Logan is requiring odd-numbered addresses to water on Mondays and Fridays while even addresses are permitted to water on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The protocols are similar to those made by the city in August 2021, asking residents to limit outdoor water usage to two days a week or less.
Smithfield is taking a different approach, focusing on educating its residents about voluntary drought mitigation options before rationing water. Smithfield City Manager Craig Giles said he can already see the information helping his community.
“Our springs and our wells, compared to last June, are doing better this year,” he said. “I think of lot of that has to do with some of the moves we’ve made, but also our residents are catching on that we are in a drought in one of the driest states and that we need to be a little more conscientious about how we water and what we water.”
Giles said he’s hoping current efforts will be enough to mitigate the worst effects of the current drought.
“Water is a very important resource, and we need to use it wisely,” he said. “There are resources out there to help us do that in our outdoor spaces and the city will continue to provide those resources.”
Logan city is also focusing on education after residents last year managed to keep water usage low enough to avoid water restrictions. Logan City Water/Wastewater Manager Joseph Hawkes said the drought is affecting localities in the valley differently, so educating Logan residents is important to ensure water remains available.
“Drought is such a localized issue,” he said. “I know the whole state is in a drought, but we’re trying to be more active in telling people what their water use is and understanding that instead of listening to everybody else from different areas.”
While Smithfield and Logan do not currently have water restrictions in place, Giles and Hawkes both said the option is not off the table if conditions worsen or water usage goes up significantly.
As for the rest of Cache County, 100% of residents are currently affected by drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly 37% of the county in an extreme drought as of June 7, specifically concentrated in the northwest third of the region, while the rest is experiencing severe drought.
Around 83% of Utah is in extreme drought as of June 7, while 5.7% of the state is in exceptional drought — the worst drought category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. 2022 is the fifth driest year in the past 128 years for Cache County and third driest for the state.
Utah State Climatologist Robert Gillies said residents of the valley should follow the guidelines set by their local governments, but the region may not be free from droughts for some time.
“We have deteriorating drought conditions, that’s the outlook,” he said. “We’re going to have above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, so we’re on track for hotter and dryer conditions than we’re used to in a mountain desert. We are going to need two or three years of above normal snowfall and rain to get out of these conditions.”
Kelly Kopp, director of the Center for Water Efficient Landscaping at Utah State University, said the state is currently in a slightly better reservoir position than in summer 2021, but it is still essential to conserve water.
“Currently, we need to prioritize irrigation in the landscape,” she said. “Trees are the most valuable plant in the landscape in terms of both literal financial cost and they also do a lot in terms of providing shade and other services and, if you lose them, it’s so hard to get them back. We want to prioritize trees followed by shrubs and then perennials, and at the bottom is annual flowers and turf grasses.”
Beyond prioritization, one way Cache County residents can limit their water usage is by getting a free Water Check through the university, Kopp said. The checks evaluate home irrigation systems across the valley to find any issues or repairs necessary while creating an irrigation schedule for a particular home.
Kopp said 20 checks are currently being completed per week and other residents can sign up online or via phone to receive the free service.
Hawkes said residents in the valley can also get rebates from the state when it comes to irrigation, including ones on smart sprinklers that sense when it’s raining and don’t turn on when it’s unnecessary.
“The biggest thing people can do is through monitoring their irrigation,” he said. “That’s where we see the highest demand during the season in the early morning hours when people turn their sprinklers on. The biggest impact people can make is monitoring that use and reducing it to what it actually needs to be.”
As the valley prepares for a potentially worsening drought over the summer months, Kopp said she believes the worst will be over soon. In the meantime, though, she said it’s “all hands on deck” for the county to conserve water.
“We were in the same boat last year and when we were having a similar, tough time, overall Utahns reduced water usage by 18% on average across the state,” she said. “Cache Valley was a part of that. It’s being aware and doing everything you can to reduce usage. We’re going to be facing a rough few weeks as we’re entering the hottest part of the summer, but we can do it.”