Cache Valley local Val Potter has announced his bid for election to the Utah House of Representatives after a loss in 2020 against Mike Petersen, R-North Logan.
Potter has served for both Cache County and North Logan City Councils as well as serving as Mayor for North Logan. He also served two terms in the Utah House of Representatives and prides himself in knowing the area and representing residents in the valley.
Though he hadn’t planned for a future candidacy, Potter said he was persuaded to run again by some who felt his successor was not representing Cache Valley.
”I’m running because I care about Cache Valley,” Potter said. “I’ve decided to serve again after listening to many people that asked me to run because they feel the people of this valley deserve better representation. I’m someone who knows how to get things done and who wants to work for the people of Cache County, not take direction from special interest groups.”
Potter’s main priorities focus on education, law enforcement and local government. He sponsored and passed several bills during his time in the house, including six public safety bills, three education bills and five local government bills.
“I feel like I listen to the people and I’ve made good decisions that have helped us through a really crazy growth period,” Potter said.
Potter also wants to return traditional conservative values he feels Petersen does not uphold.
“He hasn’t given citizens the opportunity to hear from him and get our opinions about legislation being discussed at the Capitol,” Potter said.
Potter also expressed concerns about Petersen not responding to emails, texts or phone calls from constituents nor asking for input on discussed legislation.
“I care about the future of our community and will continue to fight to ensure that … concerns are heard and that the government in Utah and Cache County is moving in the direction you expect,” Potter said.
The Herald Journal reached out to Petersen for comment, but did not receive a reply by the time of publication.
Potter is a fifth-generation Cache County resident as well as a graduate of Utah State University with a degree in Business Administration. He first entered politics after a discussion with the North Logan City Council over the handling of little league funds.
“The way I’m going to change this is to get involved, so I ran for city council and won,” Potter said. “Through that process we started youth sports and recreation and … we were able to put together one of the best recreation programs in the county.”
Soon after he ran for mayor and won. Potter was then elected to the Cache County Council and, many years later, to the House of Representatives.
“I’ve worked hard for Cache County … I feel like I’ve represented Cache Valley well in the legislature,” Potter said. “I negotiate and do the right things for the state and the county, and I’ve accomplished a great deal there. We’re a fast growing county and I don’t feel we have the representation we deserve in the House of Representatives.”
More information about Potter and his campaign can be found at votepotter.com.