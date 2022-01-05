It has been a year since rioters stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 following claims of a stolen election. As a U.S. House committee continues to investigate what took place and who is to blame, Cache Valley leaders from both parties shared their thoughts on the incident with The Herald Journal.
“I don’t think we know for sure who should be held accountable for what happened, which is why an investigation is important and warranted,” said Shannon Rhodes, vice-chair of the Cache Democratic Party. “I will wait to pass judgment on who is to blame until the investigation is completed.”
District 4’s Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, agreed more investigation was needed to truly figure out what took place Jan. 6, 2021.
“The things that took place at our nation’s capitol was nothing short of despicable and that’s how I feel still today. I hope we never have to worry about those kinds of things happening again. It’s wrong,” he said.
The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack was formed in July 2021 to investigate the “facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol, including facts and circumstances relating to” the collection of intelligence, factors that influenced the incident, lessons learned and much more, according to their website.
Former Logan City Councilman Herm Olsen called the riots a last ditch effort.
“We need to understand that this was a very dark day for American democracy and if it were just the criminality and violence of a right wing mob, that’s one thing, but if it’s part of a concerted effort to undermine democracy, then we need to take a look. We must take a look,” he said.
Cache Democrat Chair Meridian Wappett agreed.
“We as the American people deserve to know more regarding the events leading up to, during, and after the event,” she said. “The GOP should recognize that their party was the source of the riot, and should take direct action to ensure events like this never happen again. I don’t believe there is one person or group clearly to blame for this event, but widespread blame across many groups and individuals.”
While he welcomed information surrounding the incident, Cache GOP Chair Chris Booth indicated it might be time for the country to move on.
“I don’t think this bipartisan committee is necessary. I don’t say that because I don’t think the American people deserve to know what happened. I think we do, but if we don’t have the answers already, and it’s a year later, then it’s just political fanfare, for Republicans and Democrats,” Booth said.
His biggest criticism was the U.S. House of Representatives had already looked into the event and forming a committee was a waste of money.
“We have more important things to take care of and we as a county party, state party, we’re focused on retaining the seats we have and gaining more seats … This isn’t even a blip on our radar,” he added. “Our focus is moving forward, growing the party, and shaping our message so younger voters feel included.”
According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for District of Columbia, over 725 defendants have been arrested. More than 225 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees including 75 who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.
Roughly 165 individuals have pleaded guilty to federal charges, according to the statement, and around 70 have been sentenced with 31 serving stints of imprisonment.
Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, declined to comment for this story, stating he had no comments on the issue.