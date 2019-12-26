If you got a new firearm or bow for Christmas, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range has a special deal for you.
The Division of Wildlife Resources, which operates the range, offers a free day of shooting for people who bring new rifles, handguns, muzzleloaders or bows with their receipt within 30 days of purchase.
While owners of new shotguns don't get the same deal, the range offers one round of trap or skeet for half off if owners bring a receipt within 30 days.
Regular day passes are $5 for people 16 years and older and $2 for youths 15 years and younger. The range also offers a 10-visit punch pass to adults for $45 and to youths for $15.
The range is located at 2851 W. 200 North in Logan. The range's hours are 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more info, visit https://go.usa.gov/xpsyR.