Plans for substitute employees for are taking shape in Cache Valley schools following Gov. Spencer Cox’s executive order on Monday asking state employees to fill staffing needs in public and private schools.
“We’re having trouble filling all our substitute needs,” said Tim Smith, spokesperson for the Cache County School District. “I think that will start to wane as we see our COVID numbers start to come down, but there are other illnesses we’re fighting as well.”
Smith also pointed to Logan’s low unemployment rate — now at 1.1%, one of the lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — as another cause of substitute shortages.
“We have very few unemployed, so it’s been more difficult for us to find bus drivers, substitute teachers and other aids to work in our schools,” he added.
It is a similar situation for the Logan City School District, who are looking for additional help to keep in-person learning.
"We always welcome those who are looking to help out in a substitute teacher role,” said Shana Longhurst, spokesperson for the Logan district. “We … have experienced shortages with substitute teachers so we welcome all those who would like to go through the process.”
Substitute teachers, bus drivers and other aides have to go through a background check process with Kelly Services in the valley. Licensed substitutes receive $100 and unlicensed receive $85 for the day.
At CCSD, those who substitute five days receive an additional $50, 10 days get $100, 15 days get $150 and so on. It is the hope these incentives will encourage substitute teachers to return to the district.
Gov. Cox’s order states that Utah’s 22,000 state employees can use up to 30 hours of their week to fill in for staff shortages, up to four days a week. In addition to what the school will pay them, the state will also provide compensation for that time off.
Smith stated that the district’s human resources department is already working with the state to take advantage of the order. The process to become a substitute teacher will be exactly the same for volunteering state workers.
“We will welcome anyone who wants to come and help,” he said.