Applications for matching grants for out-of-area marketing and new event development are now available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, 199 N. Main St. The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 4.
Nonprofit organizations may receive up to $1,500 in matching funds in two categories: first, toward advertising existing events in markets outside the area; and second, creating events that will entice visitors to spend at least one night in an area hotel. Preference is given to events from Oct. 1 to May 15, traditionally slower months for local hoteliers.
Out of area marketing funds assist events, activities, festivals, conferences and programs with marketing efforts outside Cache, Rich, Box Elder, Franklin and Bear Lake Counties.
Event development funds must be used toward expenses to establish a new attraction, event, activity, festival or program held in Cache Valley. Organizations may receive event development funding for a maximum of three years.
The money for the grants comes from transient room taxes collected by hotels in Cache County. Each applicant may only receive up to $1,500 total.
Applications are due 5 p.m. Oct. 4. Applications are available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau or by emailing cvinfo@explorelogan.com. For more information, call (435)755-1890.