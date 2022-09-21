Jones, Moore

Democrat Rick Jones, left, and Republican Rep. Blake Moore, candidates for the 1st Congressional District. According to Federal Election Commission filings, Moore has raised more than $1 million this year for his election, while Jones says he's raised around $3,000 dollars for his campaign.

 Utah Democratic Party, The Salt Lake Tribune

Leading up to this year’s midterm elections, Utah Republican Rep. Blake Moore’s campaign has raised more than a million dollars, while his Democratic challenger says he hasn’t yet earned enough contributions to merit filing a report to the Federal Elections Commission.

According to the most recent FEC filing data, Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District, earned over $1.15 million in contributions between Jan. 1 and June 30.

