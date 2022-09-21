THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
541 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN UTAH THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL UTAH
JUAB MILLARD PIUTE
SANPETE SEVIER
IN NORTHERN UTAH
BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS
MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE
SUMMIT TOOELE UTAH
WASATCH WEBER
IN SOUTHERN UTAH
BEAVER IRON WASHINGTON
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN SOUTHWEST WYOMING
UINTA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICAN FORK, BEAVER, BOUNTIFUL,
BRIGHAM CITY, CALLAO, CEDAR CITY, CIRCLEVILLE, COALVILLE, DELTA,
EVANSTON, FAIRVIEW, FARMINGTON, FILLMORE, GRANTSVILLE, GUNNISON,
HEBER CITY, HUNTSVILLE, HURRICANE, JUNCTION, LAKETOWN, LAYTON,
LOGAN, MANTI, MIDVALE, MILFORD, MINERSVILLE, MONROE, MORGAN,
NEPHI, OGDEN, PARK CITY, PAROWAN, PROVO, RANDOLPH, RICHFIELD,
ROY, SALINA, SALT LAKE CITY, SANDY, ST GEORGE,
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, SUGARHOUSE, TOOELE, TREMONTON, WOODRUFF,
AND ZION NATL PARK.
Democrat Rick Jones, left, and Republican Rep. Blake Moore, candidates for the 1st Congressional District. According to Federal Election Commission filings, Moore has raised more than $1 million this year for his election, while Jones says he's raised around $3,000 dollars for his campaign.
Leading up to this year’s midterm elections, Utah Republican Rep. Blake Moore’s campaign has raised more than a million dollars, while his Democratic challenger says he hasn’t yet earned enough contributions to merit filing a report to the Federal Elections Commission.
According to the most recent FEC filing data, Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District, earned over $1.15 million in contributions between Jan. 1 and June 30.
On the other hand, Moore’s competitor, Rick Jones, has not filed a campaign finance report with the FEC because, Jones says, he has only raised around $3,000, which does not meet the filing threshold. The Democrat said he reached out to the FEC to confirm he did not have to file.