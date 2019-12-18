The Census Bureau is hiring 350 Cache County residents as temporary census takers, and for the first time applications will be accepted online.
“For this Census, it’s the first time that applicants can actually go online and apply, versus 10 years ago that they had to do it through paperwork,” said Coralys Ruiz Jimenez, a Census media specialist working in Utah. “And they can call in and get information about the jobs and everything.”
Enumerator applications can be found at 2020census.gov. According to the official census website, applicants must:
n Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.
n Be at least 18 years old.
n Have a valid Social Security number.
n Be a U.S. citizen.
n Have a valid email address.
n Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption (if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959).
n Pass a census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, and
n Commit to completing training.
Most Census jobs also require that applicants have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license (unless public transportation is readily available), and have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).
According to Ruiz Jimenez, active duty military service members and elected politicians can’t apply for the position because census taking is a federal job. However, anyone else who is 18 or older is encouraged to apply.
“When you apply online, you don’t need a resume. You just go and put your information, put the hours you want to work, the times during the week you want to work,” Ruiz Jimenez said. “And then after that, if you want to apply for a supervisory position, you have to fill out other questions, and then your information goes to our pool of applicants and then we start calling.”
According to Ruiz Jimenez, those considering applying to be an enumerator should act quickly, because those who are hired will undergo an FBI background check, which could take time.
“Every Census employee has to take an oath when they are hired, and that oath is for life and it’s not to share any information about the Census to anybody,” Ruiz Jimenez said. “If somebody breaks that oath, they could go to … federal prison for five years. They could also get a $250,000 fine, or they can get both.”
The role of enumerators will be changing this year, because for the first time the census can also be filled out online.
“The 2020 Census is designed to be conducted primarily via internet self-response,” an article from the nonprofit Population Reference Bureau states. “While paper questionnaires will still be mailed and in-person enumeration will be conducted for those households who do not respond, the Census Bureau expects that most households will submit their 2020 form online.”
If there are places without physical addresses or mailboxes and they have a P.O. box, Census takers will go to those houses and leave a questionnaire, Ruiz Jimenez said.
“Ninety-five percent of the population will receive the invitation and will receive the questionnaire,” Ruiz Jimenez said.
Enumerators will work in their own neighborhoods, both for their convenience and for optimum information-gathering results.
“When you see someone from your community, it is more likely for you to answer truly the questions,” Ruiz Jimenez said. “And also there’s a higher possibility that you’re going to open the door for that person that’s coming in.”