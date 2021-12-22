The City of Logan has exceeded the private donation goal for the Center Block Plaza project, bringing the total amount to $2,150,000.
According to a statement released Wednesday, the city received several new donations amounting to $250,000, triggering a “last dollar grant” of $250,000 from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of these recent donors, including the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, who are willing to invest in this revitalization project for our beautiful, historic downtown,” said Logan Mayor Holly Daines in the statement. “The city expresses gratitude to all the donors who have helped exceed the $2 million goal.”
The most recent donations came from Apogee Instruments on behalf of founder Bruce Bugbee, his wife Diane West and Apogee employee stockholders, who donated $100,000.
“Apogee Instruments has a policy of corporate tithing and gives a portion of our profits back to the community,” Bugbee said in the statement. “This exciting project, which will provide wonderful amenities for all, caught our attention and we are delighted to provide support.”
Another $100,000 came from Ellyn “Kookie” Tanner, whose late husband Bert Tanner helped found Campbell Scientific. Tanner said she was happy to help provide a beautiful spot for Cache Valley residents to gather.
Logan also received an additional $50,000 from the Measom Family Foundation.
“Our foundation is pleased to support its local community and is excited to be a part of this beautiful downtown renovation,” Sue Measom said. “This will be a positive community resource to be enjoyed by individuals and families for years to come.”
According to the statement, the total cost of the project is expected to be $4.3 million, including the demolition of the Emporium building and its neighbor to the north. The project also includes a seasonal ice rink, a stage, public restrooms and a splash pad. Logan also plans to restore the exterior of 41 North Main and rebuild the exterior of Plaza 45.
Through a public request for proposal process, according to the statement, the city plans to sell both buildings “so private enterprise can provide dining on the plaza, utilize the building space on other floors, and put that property back on the tax rolls.”
Private donations and the sale of those buildings are expected to offset the city’s estimated cost of the project. The Logan Municipal Council unanimously approved the $4.3 million budget, earmarked specifically for development and redevelopment, back in March of 2021.
The demolition contract was awarded to Spindler construction on Dec. 3. Demolition is expected to begin in January and construction is expected to start in the spring.
A complete list of donations provided from the statement can be found below:
- $1,000,000 — The Jim and Carol Laub Family Foundation and Cache Valley Electric
- $347,000 — Cache County: $197,000 RAPZ Tax and $150,000 Cache Valley Visitors Bureau
- $250,000 — The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation
- $200,000 — The Emma Eccles Jones Foundation
- $103,000 — Peter and Holly Daines
- $100,000 — Apogee Instruments
- $100,000 — Ellyn “Kookie” Tanner
- $50,000 — Measom Family Foundation