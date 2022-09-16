Cache Valley drivers can expect traffic flow changes around the south end of 1000 West as the Utah Department of Transportation and Logan city plan to install center medians in the coming weeks.
According to a post on Logan city’s Facebook page, the intersection at 1800 South and 1000 West will be equipped with the medians in an effort to improve overall safety.
“Medians will restrict vehicles from making left-hand turns onto 1000 West from 1800 South or straight east-west movement on 1800 South across 1000 West,” the post states. “All other movements of the intersection will remain.”
Mitch Shaw, a senior communication manager with UDOT, said the decision to install medians was a direct response to traffic accidents at the intersection.
In March, two teenagers were critically injured after being struck by a water truck at the intersection. At the time, Logan City Police officers said the driver failed to yield to the truck resulting in a significant impact.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by family, the teenagers — both students at Logan High School — were transported by air ambulance to different hospitals. The crowdfunding campaign raised nearly $80,000 to help with medical costs.
“That was such a horrific accident,” Shaw said. “It’s just time to do something.”
According to Shaw, the medians provide the highest level of safety — safer than, say, a traffic light or a roundabout.
“The whole thing with a light is you’re still going to have a conflict point,” Shaw said, going on to explain “T-bone” collisions are typically the worst kind of accident. “That’s something that we want to eliminate — we can do that with a median.”
Logan Public Works Director Paul Lindhardt also said a traffic light wasn’t an option due to the proximity of another light nearly a quarter mile to the south at the intersection with U.S. Highway 89/91.
According to Lindhardt, UDOT will monitor the intersection at 1000 West and U.S. 89/91 to see if traffic warrants a left-turn signal as traffic is sure to increase.
“I know some people are concerned about that,” Lindhardt said. “If it’s warranted and justified then they will put one in as quick as they can.”
Construction on the medians is expected to begin next week. Shaw said the project will be completed around the beginning of October.
Typically, Lindhardt said, local government has weeks or months to notify the public of similar projects. But after struggling for a time to find a contractor, the project was tacked on to another contractor’s job in area.
“So, we didn't have near as much time for public notification as we would have liked to have had,” Lindhardt said.
While Shaw understood some people may be frustrated by the changing of traffic patterns and driving habits, Shaw said improving safety was paramount in the decision to install the medians.
“If we can save a life with this design, then that's what we want to do,” Shaw said, explaining engineers had looked at the situation “pretty exhaustively” while considering impacts to the public and changes to traveling habits. "They're justified to improve the safety here at this location.”