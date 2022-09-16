hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cache Valley drivers can expect traffic flow changes around the south end of 1000 West as the Utah Department of Transportation and Logan city plan to install center medians in the coming weeks.

According to a post on Logan city’s Facebook page, the intersection at 1800 South and 1000 West will be equipped with the medians in an effort to improve overall safety.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you