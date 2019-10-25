Election Day isn’t for another week and a half, but mail-in ballots have already been sent and early voting is underway throughout the county.
The last day to request a by-mail ballot or register to vote online is Oct. 29, and Nov. 5 is Election Day. Voters may register to vote and cast a provisional ballot at polling or voter assistance locations.
Here is a look at the details for the eight Cache County municipalities holding elections this fall.
For more information, visit vote.utah.gov.
Smithfield
Early voting, Oct. 28-31: Smithfield City Office Building, 96 S. Main, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Election Day voting, Nov. 5: Smithfield City Civic Center, 50 E. 100 North, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No by-mail voting.
Hyde Park
The Hyde Park election will be conducted entirely by mail. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked the day before elections or dropped off at the city offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For those who have lost their ballot or want to register to vote on Election Day, voter assistance will be available on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at city offices, 113 E. Center Street.
North Logan
Early voting, Oct. 28- Nov. 1: North Logan City Office, 2076 N. 1200 East, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day voting, Nov. 5: For precincts 2, 3, 4, North Logan Library, 475 E. 2500 North, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For precincts 1, 5, 6, Cache County School District Professional Development and Technology Building, 2035 N. 1200 East, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No by-mail voting.
Logan
The Logan election will be conducted entirely by mail. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked the day before elections or dropped off at the city hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For those who have lost their ballot or want to register to vote on Election Day, voter assistance will be available on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at city offices, 290 N. 100 West.
River Heights
Early voting, Oct. 28-31: River Heights City Building, 520 S. 500 East, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Election Day voting, Nov. 5: River Heights City Building, 520 S. 500 East, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No by-mail voting.
Providence
The Providence election will be conducted entirely by mail. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked the day before elections or dropped off at the city hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For those who have lost their ballot or want to register to vote on Election Day, voter assistance will be available on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at city offices, 164 N. Gateway Drive.
Nibley
Early voting, Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, Nibley City Hall, 455 W. 3200 South, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day voting, Nov. 5: Nibley City Hall, 455 W. 3200 South, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No by-mail voting.
Hyrum
Early voting, Monday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Nov. 1: Hyrum City Recorder’s Office, 60 W. Main Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day voting, Tues., Nov. 5: Hyrum City Recorder’s Office, 60 W. Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No by-mail voting.