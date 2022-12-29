hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cache County and area cities, including the city of Logan, will observe the new year with office closures on Monday, Jan. 2.  

Logan City offices and landfill will be closed on Monday, as will the cemetery, golf course and public library (the library will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2). Waste collection will be functioning that day, according to the city, and the recreation center will be open.  


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.