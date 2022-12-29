...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Cache Valley, a transition to rain
is expected during the late evening on Friday. However, there is
a chance that precipitation type remains snow throughout the
period and potentially beyond, which will produce greater snow
accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Cache County andareacities, including the city of Logan, will observe the new year with office closures on Monday, Jan. 2.
Logan City offices and landfill will be closed on Monday, as willthecemetery, golf course and public library(the library will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2). Waste collection will befunctioningthat day, according to the city, and the recreationcenter will be open.
Looking ahead a couple of weeks into January, offices also will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. On that day, the city cemetery, golf course andlibraryalso willbe closed, but the landfill and waste collection will remain open, as will the rec center.
