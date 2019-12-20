After talks to the contrary, Smithfield Police Department and North Park Police Department won’t coalesce anytime soon.
In a joint statement emailed to The Herald Journal from North Logan Mayor Pro-Tempore Damon Cann, North Park Mayor Sharidean Flint and Smithfield Mayor Jeffrey Barnes, the cities have decided to halt the merger.
“At this time, North Logan, Hyde Park, and Smithfield have decided not to move forward with a merger of police services for the three cities,” the email states. “We value the partnerships between our cities and the Smithfield Police Department and North Park Police Agency will continue to work together as partners in law enforcement as we have done for many years.”
Earlier in the year, talks of merging the police departments reportedly started after what was described as a “retirement storm,” by Logan City Police Chief of Police Gary Jensen. Ultimately, then-North Park Chief of Police Jeff Simmons left his position to be the assistant chief of police for LCPD — leaving the door open for a singular police chief to take over a new, merged department.
City officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for further comment on Friday.