A recent House Bill that would affect Cache County roads and railroads is on its way to the Utah Senate following approval in a recent House Transportation Committee hearing.
House Bill 181 would give the Utah Department of Transportation the ability to set parameters for who would pay for railroad crossing maintenance during roadwork. Currently the railroad company that owns a particular crossing is responsible for maintenance but, in some instances, those costs are alleged to have been passed along to towns and cities.
Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, presented and sponsored the bill.
“It causes significant burden upon the local jurisdictions as well as UDOT and can significantly slow the railway widening that may need to take place,” Schultz told the committee.
The original issue stems from a UDOT rule established in 2008 which put the burden of paying for railway maintenance on the railroad company. According to Schultz, UDOT asked for the bill to be brought forward and be considered by the legislature.
Cache County Executive David Zook spoke in favor of the bill during the hearing on Jan. 30.
The county has been working to expand SR-30, commonly known as Valley View Highway, for several years now. Zook said funding had been secured, but the Union Pacific Railroad Company has refused to expand their crossway for the highway which is set to increase from two lanes to four.
Zook explained that Union Pacific would only agree to the terms if an overpass was installed or if three other railroad crossings of significant volume were shut down. Highway 89/91 is the only other crossing as big as SR-30 and Zook did not see these demands as realistic.
“We feel like we’re being held hostage,” Zook said.
Logan Public Works Director Paul Lindhardt also spoke in favor of the bill and claimed the railroad was also holding Logan city hostage.
Lindhardt explained the city had been working with Union Pacific and UDOT for a project to install a traffic signal since 2016. After a multitude of meetings, discussions and collaborations, the plans were approved in 2019.
While Logan city agreed to pay up-front construction costs, Lindhardt said an additional agreement held the city responsible for an annual maintenance fee of $11,475.
“Logan city requested that the paragraph be removed from the agreement prior to execution. UP refused,” Lindhardt said.
The current project bottlenecks at the railroad crossing since an agreement was not able to be reached. Lindhardt added the same issue has occurred with projects since.
“We have other projects that are underway and millions of dollars in funding that are in peril of being lost if UP continues to insist on maintenance fees that are in direct conflict with our current state rules and code,” he said.
Nathan Anderson, the Senior Director of Public Affairs for Union Pacific in Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Eastern Idaho, spoke against the bill. He acknowledged delays in projects, but stated Union Pacific was currently working on over 130 projects.
“We strive to work with local jurisdictions and with road agencies at the state level as well to provide safe and efficient transportation for the rail network and address issues where roads do cross the railroad,” he said.
The Herald Journal contacted Anderson for more information, though he did not respond by the the time of publication.