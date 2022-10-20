St. John's Episcopal Church

St. John's Episcopal Church in Logan.

This winter, members of the community experiencing homelessness will have a place to go when nighttime temperatures are bitter and bleak.

At a meeting on Oct. 13, the Logan City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the William A. Burnard Warming Center — the first of its kind in the valley.

