This winter, members of the community experiencing homelessness will have a place to go when nighttime temperatures are bitter and bleak.
At a meeting on Oct. 13, the Logan City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the William A. Burnard Warming Center — the first of its kind in the valley.
The center will be located at St. John’s Episcopal Church located at 85 E. 100 North in Logan, and is looking to serve those in need of temporary overnight shelter during the coldest months of the year.
Located in the north portion of the church, the center will include a check-in area, a kitchen, bathrooms, a nursery, an outdoor patio area, a grass area for pets and a resting area with 15 cots.
Utah State University graduate student Nicole Burnard has been developing the center since June after being awarded the Ivory Prize — an award issued by USU’s Development Office and the Center for Community Engagement in which the recipient receives $10,000 for a project.
During the meeting, Burnard said center is essential as it’s not just a place for those without homes, but a place for those experiencing “life or death type situations” to find refuge.
“Our winters are bitter cold,” Burnard said, “and unfortunately due to the housing crisis and inflation, more and more middle to low-income folks are finding themselves in situations they never imagined.”
Burnard told the public to not think of the center as a homeless shelter, but as an emergency crisis response center, similar to the American Red Cross, where people’s basic needs will be met and safety will be ensured.
While the center is starting with 15 cots, Burnard hopes to increase that number to 25. The building’s fire code will allow up to 45.
At the meeting, there were many community members in favor of the center. Chairperson Jessica Lucero mentioned before the meeting the commission had received “overwhelming support from the public” in favor of the center.
During the public hearing, Herm Olsen said his time spent as co-chair on the Bear River Association of Governments taught him the complexities of homelessness.
“When a December night comes around, and it’s bitter cold outside, our brothers and sisters need a place to go,” Olsen said. “This is the best idea we’ve seen come down the pike in a long time.”
Gail Yost, who volunteers on the homeless council agreed with this statement. In the 1980s, Yost was involved in a study conducted by BRAG on homelessness.
“I knew homelessness was an issue,” Yost said, “but I didn’t realize it was an issue so close to home.”
Yost said the approval of this center is important to help save adults and children from the emotional trauma one endures while experiencing homelessness.
“This is a very important step in helping the homeless,” Yost said.
Community member Jo Leary spoke about how her uncle — who experienced homelessness in the valley for more than a decade — would seek warmth by staying near local businesses.
“Businesses didn’t like that very much,” she said, “so he would stay until he was told to leave.”
Leary said approving the center would solve issues like these with the added benefit of being environmentally sound as many buildings are heated in the winter so the pipes don’t freeze.
“It’s a great use of resources,” Leary said.
Helen Hillegass, a member of St. John's, spoke about how homelessness can affect all kinds of people. As someone who has experienced homelessness herself, Hillegass said an opportunity like this would have been a “godsend” for her.
“Speaking as someone who spent many nights in a car in the winter,” she said, “I would be thrilled about it.”
After reviewing potential problems that could arise if approved, assistant city attorney Mohamed Abdullahi said the biggest concern he had with the center was parking.
As this is new territory for the city, Burnard asked the commission to allow flexibility when it comes to concerns. The commission decided to update the conditions of approval to state that if additional parking is needed, beyond the parking provided by the church and Engle & Volkers, an alternate parking plan will need to be submitted for approval.
According to City Planner Tanya Rice, the commission will reevaluate the center in the spring to see how the center did, any conditions that need to be applied to the next season, and the effect the center had on the surrounding community.
Burnard said the staff at the warming center will make a commitment to respond immediately to any issues that may arise.
“Safety is the number one priority,” Burnard said.
The layout of the center provides a space that allows for constant monitoring, Burnard said, which will ensure the safety of community members and those staying at the center.
The advisory board for the center plans to meet quarterly, and Burnard told the commission they are welcome to be consulted about any needs that may arise. Volunteers at the center will also be given in-depth training.
With the amended conditions, the commission conditionally approved the warming center. According to Burnard, the center's advisory board will be working on policies and procedures in the coming weeks.
