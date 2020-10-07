In a unanimous vote, the four members of the Logan Municipal Council voted to appropriate $999,990 dollars to cover the architectural design fees for the new Logan Library on Tuesday — bringing the project one step closer to realization.
“It will be creating a new cultural center downtown,” said Chair Amy Anderson.
Anderson also noted the cheer emanating from behind the masks of the library’s board and Friends of Logan Library members in attendance at the council meeting.
Among them was Bradley Armstrong, the book sale coordinator for Friends of the Logan Library.
“I love to read,” he said. “I love books. I love spending time in the library whenever I have a chance.”
Armstrong, whose family has been in Logan for about 36 years, has seen the library evolve and grow over time and is excited to see the vision of “a grand community center” completed in the several years.
Mayor Holly Daines agreed and said the council’s appropriation shows the city’s intention to follow through with the plan.
Of the $16 million proposal to demolish the current library and rebuild, the city has already set aside $9 million. The remaining amount will come from a loan, a proposed property tax increase and funds raised by the Friends of the Logan Library — which is in charge of book sales at the library.
When the coronavirus pandemic caused the library to close to the public, Director Karen Clark said staff were busy “streamlining” and “weeding” the collection, resulting in a massive number of books, CDs and DVDs to sell.
“I estimated when we first started we had at least 10,000, if not tens of thousands,” Armstrong said.
There isn’t a set monetary goal for the sale, but Armstrong said he hopes to put a big dent in the stock of items — of which only about one-third of which can go on display.
Fiction items are always popular during the sale, but due to the librarians' efforts to clean up the library and make room for new, in-demand items, about two-thirds of the sale is made up of nonfiction this year.
The previous record set by the Friends of the Logan Library book sale was about $2,400 in sales and membership costs — as the nonprofit charges members $5 and gives those with membership priority for the first day of sale.
The current sale, which started Sept. 8, is only halfway through and has raised more than $3,000 — of which $1,800 came from credit or debit cards, as Friends purchased a card reader to make the sale safer during the pandemic.
The sale typically would last about four days, but as the library can no longer hold events or private groups in the Bonneville Room, the sale has been scheduled to go through at least October.
Though the majority of Logan Library cardholders live within city limits (19,542 cards), the library has issued 1,025 outside of Logan, as well as 2,514 cards for interlibrary loans.
But the book sale — and Friends of the Logan Library — is open to even more of the public.
“We've had people from outside of the valley come and buy books,” Armstrong said. “We've had summer citizens who have come. Even though they don't have the official program through USU (this year due to the pandemic), summer citizens have come, and they've bought books. We've had people who've been traveling through who have stopped, and they bought books.”
Similarly, Armstrong said the new library will not only benefit the residents of Logan but the entire valley and beyond.
The book sale's hours and more information on the sale and how to donate is available at library.loganutah.org or speaking to a librarian at (435) 716-9123.